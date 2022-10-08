Peter Obi supporters are poor little children – Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has described supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi as poor little children.

The former Aviation Minister, who is a staunch supporter of the APC presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, made the assertion in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle.

He stated this while lamenting social media attacks from the Obi supporters who are popularly called Obidients.

He wrote, “The problem with Peter & his Obidients is that they know how to throw punches but they don’t know how to take them.

“They enjoy hurling insults at others but they can’t take insults themselves. One small jab & their glass jaws are broken & ego shattered. Poor little children.”

Fani-Kayode’s recent write-ups are targeted at Peter Obi and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in a bid to market Tinubu.