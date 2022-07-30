POLITICS
Peter Obi reveals why he attended Dunamis church
Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has explained why he attended Dunamis International Gospel Centre on Friday.
Obi explained that he attended Dunamis church to fellowship and thank God.
He disclosed this while posting images of him at the church’s Mid-Year praise and worship night.
Recall that the former Anambra State governor’s presence was heralded by a large ovation from members of the church.
During the service, Enenche had called the political leaders to the altar and asked them to say some words over Nigeria.
The Senior Pastor of the church, Paul Enenche, had invited Obi, Ifeanyi Okowa, Edith; Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State among other political leaders in the country.
However, Obi in a tweet wrote: “I spent an uplifting and exhilarating 8 hours of fellowship amongst fellow Nigerians @DunamisGospel 2022 Mid Year Praise and Worship, with @DrPaulEnenche, his family and other dignitaries.
“I used that auspicious occasion to thank God.”
Recalling his prayer, Obi wrote: “God we have no other nation but Nigeria. Please deliver us. Please save us. Nigeria must not go down. Let your light shine upon this nation.” God is Good! -PO”
POLITICS
Magnus Abe emerges SDP governorship candidate in Rivers
Former Rivers South East senator, Magnus Abe, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Rivers State.
Senator Abe emerged on Saturday after a fresh governorship primaries was conducted in Port Harcourt.
The fresh primaries followed the withdrawal of the former SDP candidate Maurice Pronem from the race.
Abe pulled 30 delegate votes to emerge unopposed in the contest.
The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
The latest development comes barely 24 hours after senator Abe officially announced his membership of the SDP.
POLITICS
APC asks INEC to extend voter registration
The leadership of the North-West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend voters’ registration to allow additional eligible Nigerians to acquire their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).
Musa Mada, the zonal spokesperson for the party, made the call during an interview on Saturday in Kaduna.
“It will only be fair if an extension of the closing date be considered so that additional eligible voters will be registered,” Mr Mada said.
Mr Mada said the call for the extension had become necessary following a mass rush by eligible voters to get registered ahead of the 2023 general elections.
“We are concerned about the number of people trooping to the INEC office on a daily basis, most of whom are yet to be captured,” he said.
He also urged INEC to consider the possibility of creating additional registration centres, saying this would ease the difficulty faced by the eligible voters.
“Thousands of eligible voters might be disenfranchised due to difficulties being faced to access registration centres.
“INEC should know that the whole exercise bothers on the people, as such, it will not be fair to disenfranchise them,” he said.
The North-West zone comprises Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.
POLITICS
Former Rivers APC senator joins SDP
Former Rivers South East Senator, Magnus Abe has formerly announced his membership of the Social Democratic Party.
This is coming a few days after the Senator announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Abe is a strong ally of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
It is believed that he joined the SDP to pursue his governorship ambition, having lost out in the APC.
Announcing his latest move on Friday, Abe said, “Yes, I am and I have been a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
“I remain irrevocably committed to the ideals that have driven my politics through the years.
“We will continue to do all we can to improve internal democracy in the politics of our country and focus on the people.”
