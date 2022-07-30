Peter Obi reveals why he attended Dunamis church 

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has explained why he attended Dunamis International Gospel Centre on Friday.

Obi explained that he attended Dunamis church to fellowship and thank God.

He disclosed this while posting images of him at the church’s Mid-Year praise and worship night.

Recall that the former Anambra State governor’s presence was heralded by a large ovation from members of the church.

During the service, Enenche had called the political leaders to the altar and asked them to say some words over Nigeria.

The Senior Pastor of the church, Paul Enenche, had invited Obi, Ifeanyi Okowa, Edith; Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State among other political leaders in the country.

However, Obi in a tweet wrote: “I spent an uplifting and exhilarating 8 hours of fellowship amongst fellow Nigerians @DunamisGospel 2022 Mid Year Praise and Worship, with @DrPaulEnenche, his family and other dignitaries.

“I used that auspicious occasion to thank God.”

Recalling his prayer, Obi wrote: “God we have no other nation but Nigeria. Please deliver us. Please save us. Nigeria must not go down. Let your light shine upon this nation.” God is Good! -PO”