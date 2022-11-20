Peter Obi receives hero’s welcome in TREM church (video)

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was given a hero’s welcome on Sunday evening at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Anthony, Lagos.

Obi, who was accompanied by the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, attended the 2022 “Our Kingdom Life Conference.”

However, the entire church went agog after Obi was introduced by Dr. Mike Okonkwo, the Presiding Bishop of TREM.

Addressing members of the church, Okonkwo said: “And we also have Mr Peter Obi who has joined us out of his busy and tight schedule.

The entire church erupted into clapping and screaming as they cheered him.

While the cheering was on, Okonkwo walked to Obi and handed over the mic to him to address the congregation.

Watch the video below:

https://www.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/526495479356220