Peter Obi meets young boy who stood in front of his moving convoy in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has met with the young boy who stood in front of his moving convoy during his presidential rally in Lagos on Saturday.

The young boy , Yusuf Alabi energized the Lagos rally and became the cynosure of all eyes.

Prior to the rally Tafawa Balewa Square, Obi was received at the Alaba international market by a large crowd of supporters before heading to TBS.

During a road walk from Alaba International Market to TBS, Peter Obi was seen waving at the residents inside one of his convoys. It was during this moment of excitement that Alabi, an Ibadan-born stole the show to produce an internet sensational photo that has since gone viral.

While speaking in a short video, Alabi said he stood in front of Obi’s convoy to show his support for the LP presidential candidate.

“I am from Ibadan but based in Lagos here. Peter Obi helps people. He gives people money. I will like him to win. I love him very well. I will pray for him if he wins,” Alabi said in a trending video.