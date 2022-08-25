Peter Obi jets out of Nigeria for US, meets Nigerians in Germany, Italy, Canada

The Labour Party flag bearer for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election says he is currently en route to the United States of America, USA.

The former Anambra State governor made this known in a tweet on his official handle on Thursday.

Obi said he would be meeting with some Nigerians in Germany, Italy, and Canada over his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

According to him, the Nigerians in Diaspora are held in very high esteem following their contributions to national development.

He wrote, “En route to the U.S.A, I’ll make a pit stop in Germany to interact with Nigerians in Germany.

“I hold Nigerians in Diaspora in very high esteem; they represent the core of our human development capital and contribute immensely to nation building via remittances and technical knowledge transfer.

“My present outing will take me to Germany, Italy, Canada & the U.S.A. I look forward to the very constructive engagements”.

Peter Obi departs Nigeria for US, meets Nigerians in Germany, Italy, Canada