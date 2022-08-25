POLITICS
Peter Obi jets out of Nigeria for US, meets Nigerians in Germany, Italy, Canada
The Labour Party flag bearer for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election says he is currently en route to the United States of America, USA.
The former Anambra State governor made this known in a tweet on his official handle on Thursday.
Obi said he would be meeting with some Nigerians in Germany, Italy, and Canada over his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
According to him, the Nigerians in Diaspora are held in very high esteem following their contributions to national development.
He wrote, “En route to the U.S.A, I’ll make a pit stop in Germany to interact with Nigerians in Germany.
“I hold Nigerians in Diaspora in very high esteem; they represent the core of our human development capital and contribute immensely to nation building via remittances and technical knowledge transfer.
“My present outing will take me to Germany, Italy, Canada & the U.S.A. I look forward to the very constructive engagements”.
POLITICS
‘I’m proud to have selected you as my running mate’ — Jandor celebrates Funke Akindele at 45
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor says he is proud to have chosen Funke Akindele as his running mate in the 2023 upcoming election.
Jandor said this in a congratulatory message to celebrate Akindele’s 45th birthday.
Jandor in a message on his verified social media handles, described Akindele as a shining example of what it means to be a woman with purpose.
He said she has made Lagos proud, distinctly as one of the most celebrated daughters, a leader in the film and entertainment industry, and an astute business owner.
”
I celebrate a phenomenal and accomplished woman at 45, not because she has chosen to be my partner on this quest to birth a breath of fresh air in Lagos, or because she is my kin and a true daughter of Lagos state.
I celebrate you because you are a shining example of what it means to be a woman with purpose. You have approached every challenge with integrity, every opportunity with grace, and every lesson with humility. You are supple but firm and warm to all who have the fortune of meeting you.
Your Excellency-in-waiting, you have made Lagos proud, distinctly as one of our most celebrated daughters, a leader in the film and entertainment industry, and an astute business owner. Your impact continues to be felt by thousands of people in Nigeria and millions more across the world.
Funke, Mama Ibeji, Jenifa, Lefty, MD; these are all parts of the legacies you have carved for yourself. Deputy Governor is the next task and given your track record, I am certain you will attain it and positively impact our people on a much greater scale.
Jandor wished Akindele many more prosperous years.
POLITICS
2023: Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo joins Labour Party [PHOTOS]
Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has officially joined the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Recall that the movie star had in on July 12, 2022, resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
The actor’s desire to dump the ruling party followed the selection of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
On his Instagram feed on Wednesday, Okonkwo shared pictures of himself with Labour Party executives in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
He wrote. ‘’It was an honour and a privilege to be welcomed into the Labour Party on the 23rd of August, 2022, at the Supreme God House, Apo, Abuja, by the entire executive of the FCT Labour Party, led by its Chairman, Comrade Peter Diugwu, representing the National Executive of the Party.
“I feel loved and cherished by the visit of these distinguished officials of this people-centric party to our chambers which culminated in my officially joining the Labour Party as a member”.
The actor pledged to support the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
POLITICS
2023: Anxiety in Atiku’s camp as Tinubu meets Wike, other PDP Govs in London
The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another turn on Tuesday as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, met with some PDP Governors, including Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in London.
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, his Abia State counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and other PDP stalwarts from Governor Wike’s camp attended the meeting.
Wike and some of his PDP loyalists, including Governor Samuel Ortom had traveled to the United Kingdom for the critical meeting.
Recall that following his defeat at the PDP presidential primary election, Governor Wike has been in a cold war with the party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.
Efforts by the party stakeholders to resolve the differences have continued to prove abortive, as Wike’s camp demand resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.
According to reports, the meeting in London centred on the need for the Wike camp to support Tinubu’s presidential ambition.
