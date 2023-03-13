Monday, March 13, 2023
POLITICS

Peter Obi fires back at Keyamo, says he didn’t contest to make Tinubu President

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Monday rubbished claims that he helped the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, win the just-concluded presidential election.

Obi said he contested the presidential election to win and not to help Tinubu’s emergence.

He was reacting to a remark by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, that God raised him to make Tinubu president.

Keyamo said Obi was a means to an end for Tinubu’s emergence.

However, the LP presidential candidate dismissed Keyamo’s claims.

Appearing on Arise Television’s Morning Show, Obi said: “I did not contest the election to help anybody to win; to win is to win the people.

“Democracy is the government for the people, and if you have not won the people it means you have not won, and this is what we are challenging because the declared winner did not win.

“I have never and will not ask anybody to rig an election for me.”

 

