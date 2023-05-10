Wednesday, May 10, 2023
NEWS

Peter Obi disowns obidients who insult Paster Adeboye, others

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has distanced himself from social media attacks on Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The LP flagbearer also distanced himself from the attacks on Adeboye in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade.

The claim that his supporters were responsible for the attacks on the renowned cleric, according to Obi, is yet another campaign of slander from the opposition ranks.

The former Anambra State Governor, who is a devout Catholic. stated that he and his supporters have great respect for Adeboye and that issuing personal insults is not in his character, and he does not encourage his followers to do the same.

The statement reads:

Our attention has been drawn to yet another campaign of calumny emanating from opposition ranks, this time blaming ‘Obidients’ for recent unjustified social media attacks on the revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

We wish to state categorically that supporters of Mr Peter Obi, like their Principal, have great respect for Pastor Adeboye and therefore are not involved in any social media hounding of the revered man of God most especially over a statement he did not make.

It has become a pattern for desperate political operatives to orchestrate a ruse and blame it on Peter Obi’s supporters in furtherance of the opposition’s subterfuge strategy which has failed back to back.

We wish to appeal to fellow Nigerians to ignore the antics of election riggers who believe that demarketing Peter Obi is their sure means of keeping a stolen mandate.

Nigerians are aware by now that issuing personal insults is not Peter Obi’s character and he does not encourage his followers to engage in same.

 

