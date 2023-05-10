Peter Obi disowns obidients who insult Paster Adeboye, others

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has distanced himself from social media attacks on Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The LP flagbearer also distanced himself from the attacks on Adeboye in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade.

The claim that his supporters were responsible for the attacks on the renowned cleric, according to Obi, is yet another campaign of slander from the opposition ranks.

The former Anambra State Governor, who is a devout Catholic. stated that he and his supporters have great respect for Adeboye and that issuing personal insults is not in his character, and he does not encourage his followers to do the same.

The statement reads: