NEWS
Peter Obi denies joining Kwankwaso’s NNPP
Former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State will not be joining the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)led by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.
Obi , who spoke through the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, also said he would not be settling for the position of Vice-President in any party.
Okupe said:
He (Obi) will not be joining the NNPP. You can quote me on this.”
When asked which party the former governor would be joining, Okupe said an announcement would be made on Friday morning.
Obi, who had purchased the N40m Presidential forms of the PDP and had even been screened to contest in the primary slated for Saturday, suddenly dumped the party on Wednesday.
The former governor was said to have met Kwankwaso while sources had also told our correspondent that he would be joining the Labour Party.
However, it was learnt that the NNPP had already settled for Kwankwaso and was only willing to give Obi the Vice-Presidential ticket, an offer the former governor was said to have rejected.
“He (Obi) will not settle for the position of Vice-President in any party,” said Okupe, while refusing to speak further on the matter.
Obi, who enjoys large support among the youths – the largest demographic in the country – was one of 15 Presidential aspirants in the PDP.
However, it was learnt the former Anambra governor had not been able to get the needed number of delegates to his side unlike other major aspirants like Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal; and Senate President Bukola Saraki.
Okupe had lamented on Arise Television on Wednesday that some Presidential aspirants were willing to give each delegate as high as $20,000, a development which the campaign DG described as outrageous.
The PDP has refused to make any comment on Obi’s departure.
However, Wike told Channels Television on Thursday that the former governor’s departure would be of no effect as he had failed to win his home state of Anambra for the PDP in two consecutive governorship elections.
NEWS
Nigerian court to pronounce former President Jonathan constitutionally, morally qualified to contest for 2023 President on Friday
Federal High Court sitting in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State will on Friday rule that former President Goodluck Jonathan is “constitutionally” qualified to contest for president in 2023, SaharaReporters reports.
Jonathan was Nigeria’s vice-president between 2007 and 2010. He became the president in May 2010 following the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and completed the latter’s tenure.
Jonathan won the 2011 presidential election but lost his attempt to secure a second term in office in 2015.
SaharaReporters learnt that Jonathan through a proxy, Andy Solomon approached the court praying he is “pre-eminently constitutionally, morally and legally qualified to contest the 2023 presidential election.”
The case with suit no FHC/YNG/CS/2022 has Andy Solomon as the plaintiff and the former President and two others as defendants.
The judgment which is the plan of the Aso Rock cabal supporting Jonathan is expected to be delivered by Justice Hamma Adama Dashen on Friday, multiple sources told SaharaReporters on Thursday.
Justice Dashen, born on April 4, 1962, hails from Adamawa State.
“The case is Andy Solomon vs Dr. Goodluck Jonathan & 2 Ors. I understand tomorrow (Friday) is the day for that judgement from the Federal High Court in Yenagoa declaring Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to contest.
“They are tying up their loose ends,” a source privy to the case told SaharaReporters on Thursday.
Following speculations that he was preparing to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and seek the presidential ticket of the party, some Nigerians, including human rights lawyer Femi Falana, argued that his candidature will breach the constitution. But other Nigerians have also expressed different opinions on the issue.
Falana had based his position on Section 137 (3) of the Constitution, which provides as follows: “A person who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as president shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”
NEWS
Buhari off to Malabo for AU Summit
President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo, where he will take part in the African Union (AU) Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government.
A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the summit will specifically be focuses on security.
The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.
The statement reads: “The three-day summit, which will hold on May 26th-28th, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.
“At the summit, the African leaders will look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiraling effects on human rights and economies.
“President Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in adoption of Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.
NEWS
Alleged threat to life: Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari DCP safe in custody- Controller General of Corrections
The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, has reacted to reports that a disgraced Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, was attacked by co-inmates while asleep.
This was disclosed in a statement released by the Controller of Corrections on Thursday.
He said Abba Kyari as one of the over 800 inmates in the location was secure.
Nababa assured Nigerians that there was no cause for alarm as he (Kyari) was comfortable.
“The authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) did not and has no cause to request for the transfer of Abba Kyari or indeed, any inmate to any other detention centre outside its jurisdiction because there is no justification for such a request.
“Abba Kyari is safe and sound and goes about his daily routine like any other inmate, unharmed. Those playing pranks with his detention are warned to desist from such unpatriotic acts as they may be asked, through formal litigation, to justify their statement.
“The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, is determined to continue to upscale inmates’ welfare, safe and humane custody with fervour and therefore will not be distracted by inane publications,” the statement noted.
Recall that in March 2022, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Kari and six others that are facing drug trafficking charges with him should be moved to the Kuje Correctional Centre.
The court ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), to transfer the defendants to prison custody, shortly after they were denied bail.
Latest News
- Nigerian court to pronounce former President Jonathan constitutionally, morally qualified to contest for 2023 President on Friday
- 2023: Police arrest 2 APC aspirants for allegedly refusing to step down
- Erik ten Hag ‘set to act’ on Ralf Rangnick’s Man Utd transfer recommendation
- Buhari off to Malabo for AU Summit
- NUT president defeats senate majority leader to win Kebbi APC guber ticket
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
How to naturally grow your boobs
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Osinbajo arrives Lagos today to solicit delegates votes
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Stocks rise after Fed signals further rate hikes, Dow jumps nearly 200 points
-
SPORTS1 day ago
A new record for Mourinho that no other coach in the world holds
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Top 8 African countries with the most attractive men
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Stock futures are flat following Tuesday’s losses in the Nasdaq
-
NEWS2 days ago
Pregnant woman, 4 children murdered by IPOB buried in Anambra
-
NEWS1 day ago
Anambra Govt officials visit husband of pregnant woman killed along with her 4 children