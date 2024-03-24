Peter Obi commends release of abducted Kaduna students pupils

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that no Nigerian should ever be a captive or hostage anywhere in his fatherland.

This is even as he said that it is comforting to hear that 287 school children abducted in Kaduna have been released.

The former Anambra State governor made this known in a post on his X handle on Sunday.

Obi said the report of their release is reassuring to the nation and their parents, while thanking the government, the security agencies, and all those who made immense efforts to see that the children were released from captivity and reunited with their families.

He said: “It is comforting to hear that 287 school children abducted in Kaduna have been released. It is hard to imagine the mental pain and trauma the children must have gone through in the hands of their abductors.

“The report of their release is however reassuring to the nation and their parents. I thank the government , the security agencies, and all those who made immense efforts to see that our children are released from captivity and reunited with their families.

“Efforts should also be made, not just to release many of our people in the different kidnappers dens across the country, but to end the scourge of insecurity completely.

“We must ensure that every Nigerian is safe in Nigeria, by not giving terrorists any operating space in our nation. No Nigerian should ever be a captive or hostage anywhere in his fatherland.

“I encourage every Nigerian, in the midst of these dark and fearful nights in our nation where danger seems to be lurking on every corner, to remain hopeful for the new dawn of a secure and safe nation – the New Nigeria which is Possible.”