Saturday, March 25, 2023
Peter Obi celebrates Soludo

Peter Obi celebrates Charles Soludo
Peter Obi

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) has maintained that politics should transcend partisanship and be free from tribal and religious affiliations.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, made the statement in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

His statement followed the celebration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s one year in office, which he attended.

Obi said he would continue to pray for Soludo.

He wrote, “I was in Awka, Anambra State, today for the celebration of Gov. Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s one year in office. As a firm believer in building a better society, I maintain that politics should transcend partisanship and be free from tribal and religious affiliations.

“We all must join hands to build a better society for all. I congratulate my very dear brother and Governor, Prof @CCSoludo, as he marks his first year in office. I will continue to pray for, and wish him well in office. May he succeed.”

 

