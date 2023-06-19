Adewale Giwa, the Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming of Christ Ministry, on Sunday, claimed that Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election is not at the Presidential Election Tribunal to nullify Bola Tinubu’s victory.

According to the cleric, Obi is at the tribunal for the fun of it, adding that he knew Obi would not go too far in the last election.

The pastor was quoted by Daily Post as saying: “When it is not your time, it is not your time! He betrayed his boss, Atiku, who brought him into the limelight. If you love Nigeria so much as proclaimed, why didn’t you wait in your political party to fight the battle? Suddenly, you changed and pretended that you were not part of the system that led us to where we are today.”

“God can’t stomach arrogance, pretense, and betrayal, according to Proverbs 16:5. The Lord says he will put those upstairs in their place. We know all the politicians we will hold responsible should anything go wrong in Nigeria,” he added.

SaharaReproters had reported how the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in May merged the petitions submitted by the various political parties, including that of Peter Obi and its party, Labour Party while giving the pre-hearing report on the petition and presenting the trial schedule.

The chairman of the five-man panel of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, read the pre-hearing report which included the declaration of the court’s decision to consolidate all the petitions to be heard as one.

The pastor added that his prophecy about how the last election would be highly contested between two old men came to pass.

He continued: “He is just wasting his time entertaining Nigerians; don’t forget that I told you that the last presidential election was between the two old men I described as thieves. I said the better one would eventually lead the country.”

Giwa said when he mentioned that Obi was a social media presidential candidate, his people abused him because they did not want to listen to the truth.

He claimed they arranged a series of meetings with their pastors, who misled them into believing they would win.

“Now, he has suddenly become a wealthy man at the expense of the poor people who didn’t know where he was heading. The truth is stranger than fiction, they say! Please, don’t waste your time, my brother. For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart,” he added.