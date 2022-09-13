CELEBRITIES
Peter Facinelli, Lily Anne Harrison reveal son’s name, photo
Peter Facinelli, Lily Anne Harrison made his adorable Instagram debut on Monday.
“Felt Cute. Might delight later,” the “Twilight” star, 48, captioned a sleepy snap of the infant.
“Happy 1 week Birthday Jack. 💪🏻❤️,” the actor went on to write before revealing his son’s full name: “Jack Cooper Facinelli ⭐️.”
Facinelli’s former co-star Nikki Reed gushed about his newborn in the comments section.
“I love him so much is it too soon for kisses from Aunty Nik?” the actress, 34, wrote.
Harrison, 33, reposted Facinelli’s social media upload to her Story, writing, “My lil angel boy.”
The screenwriter gave birth to her and the “Nurse Jackie” alum’s first child together on Sept. 5. The little one joined Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, whom Facinelli shares with ex-wife Jennie Garth.
“Happy ‘Labor’ Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️,” the proud dad wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Jack’s hand last week. “Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼.”
The infant arrived three months after Harrison showed her Instagram followers her baby bump.
“Not a burrito belly 💗,” the then-expectant star captioned a June selfie.
Facinelli jokingly commented, “You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?”
The “Supergirl” alum began dating Harrison in 2019. He proposed in January of the following year during a Mexico vacation, but the pair have postponed their wedding multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to their romance, Facinelli dated Jaimie Alexander. While he and his “Loosies” co-star, 28, got engaged in 2015, the former couple never made it down the aisle.
As for Facinelli and Garth, 50, the exes were married from 2001 to 2013.
Discussing their divorce in a 2017 LaPalme Magazine interview, the “Fastlane” alum said that he and the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star have been able to move forward with “love and respect” with their children in mind.
“As long as mom and dad are happy, the kids are happy,” Facinelli explained at the time. “Anyone going through a breakup should know [that].”
Drew Barrymore details ‘secret exchanges’ with Britney Spears
Drew Barrymore detailed her “secret exchanges” with good pal Britney Spears during Monday night’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
“I made friends with Britney about a year and a half ago, and we sort of had some secret exchanges. And I know that sounds nefarious. It was exactly the opposite,” Barrymore, 47, said.
“It was very connective and honest and we’ve both been through a lot of things.”
The daytime talk show host went on to say that she and Spears, 40, discussed their “parallels” and “unique circumstances” coming of age in the entertainment industry.
“The feelings of growing up, struggling, all the stuff that we’ve both gone through is something that I felt connected to her [about],” Barrymore elaborated. “And I’m not a real reach-out kind of person, you know, I’m not Hollywood Bob, I’m not slick.”
The “Charlie’s Angels” star said she was “compelled” to get in touch with Spears because of the “humanity in what she was going through, trying to get her freedom back” as the singer fought to end her controversial conservatorship. (It was finally terminated in November 2021.)
“We found a deep connection there,” she said. “There’s a human being at the center of this, so we made friends. Like, genuine friends.”
Barrymore was among the notable names invited to Spears’ June 9 wedding to Sam Asghari. Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Selena Gomez were also in attendance.
“It was intimate, it was fairy tale-ish. It was very sweet, there was no press. It was the way [Spears] wanted to do it,” Barrymore said of the pop superstar’s at-home nuptials. “She did the ceremony, we got right to the dance party. We had the best time.”
“[I wanted to] really show her I’m someone who has understood what a journey is like — and I don’t compare myself to her — but I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private,” she said at the time.
Barrymore said she offered Spears “encouragement and just [told] her that I think she is the key to her freedom.”
Pressed about the Grammy winner’s response at the time, Barrymore said there’d been “little smoke signals.”
“I am very invested in this. I think everyone deserves the chance to get their life right, wrong and everything in between,” Barrymore said of her interest in the #FreeBritney movement. “This has become such public interest because it’s about something bigger.”
Barrymore, like many of Spears’ ardent fans, told “ET” that she was “invested” in seeing the pop icon liberated from the restrictive legal arrangement that controlled her personal, medical and financial affairs for nearly 14 years.
“It’s about being allowed to live your life,” she said.
Ruby Tuesday Matthews flaunts her growing baby bump as she poses for a photoshoot braless
Ruby Tuesday Matthews was glowing as she showed off her baby bump on Tuesday.
The influencer, 27, took to Instagram to share footage of her growing belly as she posed braless for a photoshoot.
Ruby let her natural beauty shine through as she went make-up free for the occasion.
Britney Spears slammed for ‘body shaming’ dancers
Britney Spears is facing backlash after seemingly body shaming Christina Aguilera’s dancers.
“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small 💃💃💃… I mean why not talk about it ??” the superstar, 40, wrote Monday via Instagram.
Her post was accompanied by a quote attributed to Rodney Dangerfield: “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”
Unpacking grievances from her days spent in a conservatorship that stripped her of many personal freedoms, Spears went on to say that her confidence could have benefited from “[choosing] where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!”
Meanwhile, Aguilera, 41, went on several tours during Britney’s Sin City run and eventually assumed a residency at Planet Hollywood once her longtime pop rival left.
Fans expressed disappointment in Britney for comparing her dancers’ physiques to those of Aguilera’s.
“Britney… body shaming is out,” one person wrote, with many echoing a similar message.
“Oh honey, delete this while you have time,” a follower urged.
Someone else called Britney “so wrong” for the post, elaborating, “There is so much more to life than looking thin.”
Another person added, “This is so f—king offensive Britney.”
However, Britney — who said in a since-deleted voice memo that she doesn’t mind offending others as she has felt “offended” her whole life — still seems unbothered by any criticism. (“offended 🤷🏼♀️??” she added Sunday. “Don’t watch me 😝 !!!”)
Britney concluded her Monday message by saying, “It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about 🙄🙄🙄 !!!”
Britney previously lamented over being the “heavy girl” on stage, saying it “wasn’t fun” and rather “humiliating” in a March Instagram post.
This also isn’t the first time Britney has mentioned Aguilera via social media. Back in November, she dragged her former “All New Mickey Mouse Club” co-star for staying silent on her conservatorship struggles.
“I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Britney wrote over a clip of Aguilera’s red carpet snub the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards the night before.
“13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???” she continued. “I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter!”
Aguilera’s publicist, Brett Ruttenberg, who accompanied her to the event, quickly intercepted with, “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!”
“I can’t,” Aguilera then said as she walked away, adding, “But I’m happy for her!”
In January, two months after Britney’s conservatorship was finally terminated, Aguilera shared public support for the “Crossroads” actress.
“I will just say what I do feel comfortable saying, as I’ve said before actually and stated: that I couldn’t be happier for her,” Aguilera told media personality Enrique Santos while promoting her Spanish EP, “La Fuerza.”
“Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit.”
