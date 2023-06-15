The National Judicial Council (NJC) has said it is considering probing cases involving politically exposed persons which were determined under former Appeal Court President Zainab Bulkachuwa.

This comes after her husband, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, disclosed that his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, “extended help” to some politicians during her time as President of the Court of Appeal between April 2014 and March 2020.

The Senator who represented Bauchi North in the 8th Senate, in his valedictory speech revealed how she used her position to “help” his colleagues.

“I want to thank, particularly, my wife, whose freedom I encroached while she was in office,” Mr Bulkachuwa said. “She has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment and extended her help to my colleagues.”

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) had called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to immediately invite Senator Bulkachuwa for interrogation and proceed to prosecute him accordingly.

The NBA, in a statement by its President, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, on Wednesday, noted that the comments made by the senator were clearly an admission that he did attempt to and/or actually perverted the course of justice, which makes him liable to be investigated and prosecuted.

However, speaking on Mr Bulkachuwa’s confession that has elicited calls for investigation, Soji Oye, spokesperson for NJC, told Peoples Gazette on Thursday that the NJC was aware of Mr Bulkachuwa’s confession.

“They are on it. They are on it. The judiciary is on it. We heard it just like every other person. We heard it. But you know she is retired. She has retired from service. No disciplinary action can be taken against any retired official,” Mr Oye said.

Asked if the council was considering a probe and review of cases of politically exposed persons under Mrs Bulkachuwa, Mr Oye said, “The NJC is looking at it too just like every other person.

“The NJC is considering it too because we all heard it just like every other person. It is during the meeting the NJC will take action,” Mr Oye told The Gazette.

He, however, said he was unaware if Mrs Bulkachuwa’s issue was discussed in the council’s 102 statutory meeting on Wednesday.