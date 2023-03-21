Personnel Grumble As Nigerian Immigration Service Yet To Pay Election Duty Allowances

Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have pleaded with the Comptroller-General (CG), Idris Isah Jire, to offset their election duty allowances.

They added that they used their personal funds throughout the polls, with the expectation that they would be refunded.

“Jere said we would get the payment last week Friday and yet we didn’t see anything. Some people in the Zone claimed they have received but no evidence which means it’s a lie. Normally, IPPIS was supposed to disburse the funds but learnt our top officials insisted the service will do the disbursement and I think it’s because they want to scam us,” an official told SaharaReporters.

“Many personnel here had to borrow money to go to where they were posted and still nothing.

“Nobody in the state commands has received except the few ones at the services headquarters. And the man (Jere) is retiring next month.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported the non-payment of duty allowance to NIS officials for the February 25 general elections, including for the 2019 elections allowances.

“The Nigeria immigration Service has refused to pay us election allowance even when all other agencies have paid,” one of them had said.

“Many of us paid for hotel and other expenses during the just concluded presidential election, but all we get is that they are working on the payment.

“But I tell you sincerely that few bigwigs in Abuja will gather to share the money and victimise anyone who tries to raise his or her head up. We are calling on the authorities to pay our allowances and let it not be promise and fail as usual.”

Another official had said, “The allowances for election duties were supposed to be paid before February 25 into our accounts but nobody has received a dime.

“The officers among us are entitled to N70,000, while the rank and file are entitled to N30,000. We have done all they asked us to do and everybody is already fed up.”