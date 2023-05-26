Permanent Secretary, Directors In Delta State Deputy Governor’s office release part of ‘diverted N13.5m’ to media crew After SaharaReporters’ Story

Following a report by SaharaReporters about the mismanagement and diversion of N13.5 million “parting gift” approved by the Office of the outgoing Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, for his press crew, a meagre part of the money is said to have been released to some of those initially short-changed.

The medium had reported that the money, which was meant for the press crew of the office of the deputy governor came with a list of beneficiaries but the list was allegedly doctored, allowing the funds to be diverted by the permanent secretary in the deputy governor’s office, Maxwell Awuse; the director of administration, Keneke Emotoghan and the director of finance and accounting, Tennyson Oghoghomeh.

It was gathered that tempers flared on Monday on the premises of the deputy governor’s office in the Government House in Asaba when members of the press crew discovered the alleged fraudulent act by the three senior civil servants and it was learnt that the situation was brought under control following the intervention of an aide to the deputy governor, who initiated a close-door meeting with Awuse, Emotoghan, Oghoghomeh and some conspirators to work out the modalities to address the issue and prevent it from getting to the notice of the governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his deputy, Otuaro.

It was gathered that shortly after SaharaReporters’ story, the three senior civil servants released a meagre part of the money and disbursed to those initially short-changed.

One of the beneficiaries who confirmed the disbursement to SaharaReporters, however, lamented that it was a very meagre amount that was released.

According to the beneficiary, originally, each press crew member was entitled to N500,000 but instead, after SaharaReporters’ story, the three senior civil servants disbursed only N150,000 to each beneficiary.

“I want to first commend SaharaReporters for exposing that fraud and stealing by the permanent secretary and two directors in the deputy governor’s office. These three men pocketed the money initially.

“Each person in the press crew was supposed to be given N500,000 but not even a dime was given to any of us. But after the SaharaReporters’ story, we were called and instead of giving us N500,000 each, we were given just N150,000 each.

“This is fraud and corruption that must be checked. Staff members of protocol unit, directors cry every day that all their schedules and financial benefits are collected.

“These men have so amassed illicit wealth to themselves but the little one meant for the common man, they won’t allow them to have it in peace. Many of the members of the press crew in the deputy governor’s office were deliberately omitted from a doctored list prepared by Awuse, Emotoghan and Oghoghomeh and their conspirators.

“Do you know that the protocol crew members all got their N500,000 each? The security and drivers also got theirs as well but the press crew was fraudulently and corruptly cheated by these three corrupt senior civil servants.”

Meanwhile, the director of finance and accounting, Tennyson Oghoghomeh, while reacting to the allegations had said, “I am glad you mentioned ‘alleged’. What I will say and my advice is that you get across to the deputy governor who made an arrangement with the governor and did what they did.

“None of us knows about the allegation, but the proper person to speak to you is the deputy governor.”

Efforts to reach the permanent secretary, Awuse and the director of administration, Emotoghan were not successful as they did not answer their calls or reply to text messages sent to them.