Famous Nigerian TV host, Rufai Oseni has urged those bringing up the idea of military government in the country to perish the thought, warning it is an invitation to anarchy.

Oseni maintained that people must never stop believing in Nigeria as the last elections showed Nigerians could actually join efforts together.

In a post he shared on social media platform X, on Sunday, Oseni said he believes in citizens calling out the civilian government and holding them accountable.

Describing the military government as terrible, Oseni cited how media houses were closed arbitrarily and journalists targeted and threatened for doing their jobs during military eras in Nigeria.

However, he urged politicians to be careful, warning that their brazen lawlessness and destabilising tendencies will definitely not end well.

According to him, politicians must also stop the use of violence, warning also that the people need to stand firm and remove the vestiges of evil from the nation’s electoral process.

He wrote, “Perish the idea of a military government.

“The military government is a terrible government. Fela’s House was burnt down, his mother beaten and thrown down the stairs and in the end the FMG claimed they were unknown soldiers. In the military era, media houses were closed arbitrarily and Journalists targeted and threatened for doing their Job.

“The civil service was terribly damaged and the military arbitrariness brought a culture of corruption to the civil service, there are stories of children who lived in well manicured lawn GRA homes and by 6pm their lives changed for the worse when the sack of their parents was announced on NTA and they were told to vacate their property with immediate effect. I believe as citizens we must keep calling out our civilian govt and hold them accountable but a military govt is a return to anarchy.

“Also let’s stop lying, things were terrible under the military in the time of Abacha inflation was extremely high and life was very austere for people. Our govt must be accountable. I once had an older friend that a military leader once summoned because his Newspaper put a picture of the boss not smiling.

“If you think things are bad, remember our seat of power was once a place for all sorts of exotic orgies during the Military era and the scale of corruption was brazen.

“The people must never stop believing in Nigeria, the last elections showed the Nigerians can actually coalesce efforts, Nigerians must also hold the institutions accountable and see how to make democracy work. Also, politicians must be careful, their brazen lawlessness and destabilising tendencies will definitely not end well, the governors must not turn the local government into their fiefdom like they are doing now, we must let the local governments breathe! Shame on all past Governors that never held local government elections at the right time.

“The politicians must also cease the use of violence as violence begets violence and the people will stand up to remove the vestiges of evil from our electoral process. I believe that Nigeria will survive but we must do right.”