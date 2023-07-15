PEPC to deliver judgment same day on Atiku, Obi, APM election petitions

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Friday announced that it has scheduled for the same day delivery of its judgments on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)/Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi/Labour Party (LP), and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) petitions against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The Presiding Justice of the PEPC, Justice Haruna Tsammani, informed counsel to the parties in the APM petition of this development after the lawyers adopted their final written addresses.

Justice Tsammani said the court had reserved judgment in the petition until a date to be communicated to the parties.

The PEPC, according to him, planned to deliver judgments on the same day on the three petitions now pending before court, in line with the provisions of its practice guidelines.

Tinubu, Shettima and the APC had closed their defence in Atiku’s petition on July 6, 24 hours after doing the same in respect of the Obi’s petition.

The court said at the time that it would fix a date for closing arguments by the counsel in the suit.