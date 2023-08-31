Pep Guardiola wins Uefa men’s coach of the year

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola has been named UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year for 2022/23.

Guardiola won the award after winning the Champions League and the Treble last season.

The award was announced during the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco.

What is the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year award?

For this award, coaches in Europe, irrespective of nationality, have been judged in regard to their impact over the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club, or national team level.