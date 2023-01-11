Pep Guardiola reveals ‘ridiculous’ tactic he plans to use against Manchester United

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has teased a ‘ridiculous’ tactic he could unleash against Manchester United on Saturday.

The defending Premier League champions welcome their city rivals to the Eithad this weekend having handed out a 6-3 thrashing in the season’s first derby instalment in October.

United come into this fixture in superb form, however, on a run of eight consecutive wins having eased past Charlton in a 3-0 win in their Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

City take on Southampton in their last eight tie on Wednesday and will have just 48 hours to prepare for the visit of Erik ten Hag’s side.

And Guardiola has hinted he has something special in store for when United come to town.

‘I would like to arrive against United with the average of minutes in the legs of the players quite similar because I have a few ideas, thoughts, ridiculous ones against United,’ said Guardiola.

‘I didn’t watch the last [United] games. I have to see the way they play at home [against Charlton on Tuesday] and if they change something. I have to still review it. That is why I don’t have a clear line-up against United.’

United have won their last eight games on the bounce (Picture: Getty)

City won the Carabao Cup four seasons on the bounce before Liverpool’s triumph last season with Guardiola eager to take the trophy back to spark another silverware hunt.

His side secured a domestic treble back in 2019 but the City boss concedes an elusive quadruple remains ‘almost impossible.’

‘Every season we fight to go as far as possible in all four competitions, otherwise we will not win four Carabao Cups in five years,’ said Guardiola.

‘That doesn’t mean we’re not going to win it. It just means the next game after United, after Tottenham, whatever comes.

‘When everyone is fit, now we have almost everyone fit, it is easier to do it. When you have less players fighting for four is almost impossible. No-one in the whole history has done it.’

Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland were rested for Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Chelsea but Kalvin Philipps could start for the champions with Jack Grealish also back in contention after illness.