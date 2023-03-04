Pep Guardiola names his successor as Man City boss

PEP GUARDIOLA believes Vincent Kompany is destined to be the manager of Manchester City in the future.

The legendary former Etihad skipper will make an emotional return to his old club with Burnley in the FA Cup quarter final later this month.

And the job he has done at Turf Moor means it is ‘written in the stars’ that he will be back as City manager one day – according to the current boss.

Guardiola said: “All of us here and the fans are happy he will be back.

“He will be back sooner or later. His destiny to be the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars.

“It’s going to happen, I don’t know when but it is going to happen I am pretty sure.

“It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong. He has the attributes, work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected, experienced.

“Doing what he has done is so difficult and he is doing really well. He knows the club, the environment, the fans, what our people need. The destiny is there.”

Kompany spent three years in charge of Anderlecht after leaving City but it is the job he has done across the North West that has really caught the eye.

Burnley look almost guaranteed to be playing in the Prem again next season as they have a 19-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough.

Guardiola added: “I am impressed with the consistency – the Championship is so difficult with the number of games.

“The consistency has been unbelievable.

“They are close to being promoted to the Premier League next season and personally I am delighted with his success, what they are doing in Burnley.

“It’s a quarter-final of the FA Cup, an incredible chance to again reach the semi-final at Wembley. We will try to compete against Vinny and his team.”