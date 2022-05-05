SPORTS
Pep Guardiola matches unwanted Jose Mourinho record with latest Champions League collapse
Pep Guardiola now shares a painful record with long-time adversary Jose Mourinho following Manchester City’s latest dramatic Champions League exit.
The Premier League champions looked on course to book their place in a second consecutive final after Riyad Mahrez fired the visitors in front against Real Madrid on Wednesday night. However, a late double from Rodrygo sent the tie into extra-time, and Karim Benzema sent the La Liga winners through from the penalty spot.
It was an astonishing comeback which in some ways defied belief, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side failing to register a shot on target until Rodrygo’s first goal in the 90th minute. However, it is the latest Champions League turnaround seen at the Bernabeu this season, with Real coming from behind to knock out Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea earlier in the competition.
The Champions League trophy is the one which continues to elude Guardiola with City, and the latest heartbreaking loss now puts him level with Mourinho for the most eliminations at the semi-final stage. It was the sixth time the former Barcelona and Bayern boss has stumbled in the last four of the competition, with his last triumph coming in 2011.
For City, it was the first time they had tasted defeat in the semi-final stage, with previous exits against the likes of Liverpool, Lyon and Tottenham coming in the last eight. For Guardiola, defeat in the final four is now all too common having exited the competition at that stage in all three seasons with Bayern.
Reflecting on the 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu, two-time Champions League winner Guardiola told BT Sport: “In the first half we did not have [the] game, we were not good enough. But we did not suffer much After we scored the goal we were better. We found our tempo and our game and the players were comfortable.
Inside Real Madrid’s celebrations as dressing room party breaks out after Man City win
Real Madrid were on cloud nine after their sensational comeback against Manchester City as wild dressing room celebrations ensued after the full-time whistle.
Pep Guardiola’s side were seemingly in control of the tie after taking a 1-0 lead through Riyad Mahrez until Rodrygo stunned the reigning Premier League champions with two stoppage-time goals to force extra time. The momentum was with Madrid who went on to secure the 3-1 win (6-5 on aggregate) as Karim Benzema scored a penalty to set up a Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris.
The Bernabeu erupted at full-time as Madrid’s stars and coaching staff celebrated on the pitch donning shirts with “A Por La 14” on the back of them – which means “let’s go for No.14” – as they took a lap of honour. And the party continued as they went back to the dressing room as behind-the-scenes footage emerged following the victory.
Marcelo and Ferland Mendy led the celebrations as the players danced the night away with almost every member of the squad getting involved. Luka Modric also took time to pay tribute to fitness coach Antonio Pintus as the midfielder screamed “the Pintus method” as he hugged the Italian.
The conditioning specialist has been heralded for increasing Madrid’s stamina levels which have facilitated a number of late comebacks this season.
Madrid are no strangers to a party after celebrating their La Liga title win at the weekend as they enjoyed a parade through the streets of Spain’s capital. Carlo Ancelotti, who became the first coach to win a league title in Europe’s top five leagues, looked ice cool as he was seen puffing a cigar next to his players.
But the Italian was a little more reserved after the win over City with a final against Liverpool still to come. He was spotted embracing his son, Davide, who is one of his coaches, on the touchline at full-time, as the relief poured out of him after an unlikely comeback.
Ancelotti hailed his squad’s ‘never say die’ mentality as he reflected on a mesmeric night at the Bernabeu.
He said to BT Sport after the match: “I cannot say we are used to living this kind if life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG. If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone.
“The game was close to finished and we managed to find the last energy we had. We played a good game against a strong rival. When we are able to equalise we had a psychological advantage in extra-time. I have no time to think about this [losing the game]. It was difficult as City had control of the game but the last opportunity we were able to go to extra-time.
On playing Liverpool in the final, Ancelotti said: “I am happy to be there in the final, in Paris against another great rival. We are used to it. It will be a fantastic game for football.”
Real Madrid send t-shirt message to Liverpool after Man City Champions League comeback
Real Madrid will take on Liverpool in the Champions League final later this month in a repeat of the tournament’s finale in 2018.
The Spanish giants looked down and out for the majority of the second-leg against Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola’s side coming into the game with the advantage of a 4-3 home win from the first-leg. Things got even better for the visitors when Riyad Mahrez gave them a two-goal cushion in the 73rd minute.
However, the entire landscape of the tie was flipped on its head when a stoppage time brace from Brazilian forward Rodrygo sent the game into extra-time. Things went from bad to worse when Ruben Dias brought down Karim Benzema inside the area, before the Frenchman picked himself up to convert from the spot and put Real Madrid in front.
City failed to really put their hosts under pressure for the remainder of extra-time as Carlo Ancelotti’s side held on to seal their place in Paris for the final on May 28. The full-time whistle eventually went and marked yet another failure in Europe for Guardiola and his City tenure.
After the game once victory was secured, the Real Madrid players all donned special versions of their home strip personalised with the words “‘All out for” above the number 14. The shirt is in reference to the fact that Los Blancos currently have 13 Champions League titles in their trophy cabinet and now have the chance to add to that tally.
This is not the first time the European titans have done this kind of gesture, with all the players wearing shirts that also read “All out for” above the number 13 before the 2018 final in Kiev against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. The photos sparked outrage among the Liverpool fanbase – many of whom described the stunt as disrespectful.
However, they stuck to their word and delivered on the message by toppling Liverpool 3-1 in the final four years ago. They will take on a drastically different Reds side in the French capital this month – one currently hoping the final will present the chance to cap off a historic quadruple.
The Reds have already sent a message of their own in the direction of Madrid, with Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah taking to Instagram to remind fans of the previous heartache suffered at the hands of Los Blancos.
The Egyptian uploaded a picture of him celebrating alongside Fabinho accompanied by a caption that read: “We have a score to settle.” That update alongside Real Madrid’s over the top celebrations at full time leave the final balanced nicely for a fiercely contested affair.
Man City capitulate as Real Madrid snatch Champions League final spot
Manchester City suffered an astonishing late capitulation at Real Madrid as the Spanish giants set-up a Champions League final against Liverpool – a repeat of the 2018 showpiece.
Riyad Mahrez had appeared to be the hero for Pep Guardiola’s side with his strike in the 73 rd minute flying past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to give City the lead on the night and a seemingly unassailable two-goal aggregate lead after a timid encounter.
However, the hosts – who had not had a shot on target for 90 minutes – improbably turned the tie on its head as Rodrygo Goes scored twice inside the space of 84 seconds to send the game into extra time, before Karim Benzema’s penalty gave them the lead in the tie for the first time.
Over the weekend, Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title and the celebrations went long into the evening in the Spanish capital as the players and management of Los Blancos savoured the triumph with their fanbase before attentions immediately turned to this game and their pursuit of a fifth Champions League crown in nine seasons.
City edged out Los Blancos in Manchester last week in a seven-goal thriller and that ensured that the Premier League champions were marginal favourites to advance through to the final, but this clash in Madrid was entirely different – with a first half scarce on any clearcut goal scoring opportunities.
The home side, pressed with the urgency of needing a goal, provided the greater goal threat but were unable to force Ederson into any saves. Their timid approach was punished when Mahrez fired home with 17 minutes remaining.
That had appeared to be that, before one of football’s most miraculous passages of play. Real Madrid had not had a shot on target in 90 minutes, but just as the game ticked into injury time they did, and they had a goal. Rodrygo was the scorer and all of a sudden, there was palpable hope inside the stadium. 84 seconds later, they had another on target. Rodrygo again. His header beat Ederson and somehow, some way, sent the game into extra-time with City reeling.
Five minutes into added time and Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after Ruben Dias caught Benzema in the area, with the Frenchman coolly sending Ederson the wrong way from the penalty spot.
