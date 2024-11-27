Pep Guardiola explains cut on his nose after Man City draw vs Feyenoord

Pep Guardiola was seen with a nasty cut on his nose as Manchester City threw away a three-goal lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

City appeared on course for a comfortable victory at the Etihad Stadium as two goals from Erling Haaland plus another from Ilkay Gundogan had put the Premier League champions three in front after 53 minutes.

But in a bizarre final 15 minutes, City conceded three times with Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko all scoring for the Dutch side to make it 3-3.

- Advertisement -

Guardiola cut an animated figure on the touchline and many supporters picked up the cut on the 53-year-old’s nose during the match.

But Guardiola revealed that the damage was self inflicted when asked after City’s draw.

‘With my finger, yeah, with my nail,’ Guardiola said during his post-match press conference before mimicking the scrape along his nose which caused the wound.

Guardiola then added with a smile: ‘I want to harm myself, yeah.’

The City manager was also sporting several smaller cuts on the top of his head, which appear to be further damage from his fingernails.

City were booed off by their supporters following their draw with Feyenoord which has left them 15th in the Champions League table and two points behind an automatic place in the knockout stage.

When asked about the negative reaction from City’s supporters, Guardiola said: ‘The last game against Tottenham the 0-4 [defeat] they were there supporting us, applauding. Of course, they are disappointed, we understand.

‘People come here not to remember the success in the past. They come here today to see the team win and perform well.

‘They support us all the time, when we go away the fans are amazing, they are completely right to express how they feel, absolutely.’

Guardiola also refused to blame Josko Gvardiol, whose two errors led to goals for Feyenoord.

‘He’s so young, he will learn,’ Guardiola said.

‘He was the best player on the pitch. But I will be so wrong if I point a specific thing, he is so young, he will learn.

‘He’s a fantastic player, a fantastic boy, now more than ever he must be helped.’