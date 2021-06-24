LIFESTYLES
People who laugh live longer!
Laughter by definition is the action or sound of laughing.
Often triggered by something funny and humorous, many experts agree laughter is the medicine for everything.
If we are to move with that notion, then the experts might be onto to something because according to research, people who laugh a lot tend to live longer.
According to a large study published in the April 2016 issue of Psychosomatic Medicine, women with a strong sense of humour were found to live longer in spite of illness, especially cardiovascular disease and infection.
While their male counterparts seem to be protected against infection.
Norwegian researchers reported findings from a 15-year study on the link between sense of humour and mortality among 53 556 women and men in their country.
The team assessed the cognitive, social and affective components of humour using a validated questionnaire.
They also examined death from specific conditions: heart disease, infection, cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Their findings show that for women, high scores on humours cognitive component were associated with 48% less risk of death from all causes, a 73% lower risk of death from heart disease and an 83% lower risk of death from infection.
For men, a link was found only for the risk of death from infection. Those with high humour scores had a 74% reduced risk.
Simply put, a laughter a day keeps you alive in every way.
Different types of 4-5s
IF YOU you’re a plumber, then you understand that there are different types of pipes – from cast iron and steel to plastic and copper.
All these pipes serve a specific purpose: ensuring that no leaks ever occur.
Much like these pipes, the 4-5 serves a similar purpose and comes in different shapes and sizes.
According to Healthline magazine, there are 20 different types of penises but we will zone in on the five prominent types:
1. The curved upward
Like the banana, this 4-5 type curves slightly upward when it’s erect. The upward curve means an advantage when it comes to stimulating all the right spots for toe-curling and full-body orgasms.
2. The curved downward
When you tilt that banana around, you find this shape. It’s basically a penis with a slight downward curve. Again, the curve is noticeable only during an erection.
3. The C-shaped 4-5
This type has a noticeable curve to the right. Sex positions that allow you to work the curve toward the front wall of the punani or rectum give you the same hotspot advantage as those with banana shapes.
4. The straight-line 4-5
This type maintains pretty much the same shape – from shaft to head. According sexologists, this 4-5 needs one to be extra creative with sex positions because of its lack of flexibility.
5. Bigger base with a narrow head
This penis is thicker at the base and narrows as you get closer to the head, giving it a cone-like shape. The narrower head makes for easier entry, and a wider base provides more stimulation the deeper you go.
What type of breasts do men like?
If you love your meat, then you understand why some people prefer the breast part of a chicken.
This is the meatiest part of the chicken and is packed with health benefits.
According to experts, chicken breast is an excellent source of lean protein.
It’s also a good source of vitamins B and D, calcium, iron and zinc. It also has small amounts of vitamins A and C.
Maybe that’s the same reason men love women’s breasts.
Like chicken breasts, a woman’s breast is loaded with health benefits that come in different sizes and shapes.
While many sexologists agree that this part of her anatomy is the first thing that grabs his attention, the big question is: what type of breasts do the opposite sex prefer?
According to scientists from Prague’s Charles University, men actually prefer shapely, perkier breasts rather than bigger or smaller breasts.
To make sure they were certain, the researchers turned to 267 men from four different countries to prove their hypothesis.
A bunch of men from Brazil, Cameroon, the Czech Republic and Namibia were all shown two pictures of varying breast sizes.
All the men preferred the perkier and well-shaped breasts.
So ladies, those are the type of cups he’d prefer to drink from, if you catch my drift.
5 simple ways to tighten your vagina!
The first few years of marriage are usually the most blissful. Lots of romance, romantic dates and also lots of sex is what your initial years of marriage or for that matter, relationship looks like.
Your man will do anything possible to give you happiness. But the happiness won’t last long if you do not take care of your health, especially your sexual health.
Initially sex is fun, smooth and full of pleasure. But if the sex happens too much after a point of time, a woman’s vagina starts becoming loose. Vaginal looseness is a common problem among several women. While some just ignore this, others desperately look for solutions to this problem.
Women with vaginal looseness often also struggle with low confidence and self esteem. Two of the other major reasons behind this problem are also pregnancy and childbirth.
For those women who have been struggling with this problem, there is absolutely no reason to worry. If pregnancy, delivery or anything else has made your vagina loose, there are several ways that will help you tighten your vagina. We have listed down several tips that will help you tighten your vagina naturally.
1. Following a proper and strict diet:
The first and foremost thing to tighten your vagina is tighten follow a proper and good diet. If you change your food habits, that will make a huge difference to your overall health. Your pelvic floor will become stronger with a strict diet.
You need to have foods that have estrogens in them like pomegranates, soybeans, carrots, apples, berries and so on. Your inner muscles will go a long way if you improve your diet. First improve your inner health, only then the outer health will get better.
2. Kegel exercises:
Kegel exercises are one of the most popular ways of tightening your vagina. This is also one of the most recommended ways. These exercises have also proven to be a lot helpful to women who have been facing this problem.
The clench and release exercise is what constitutes the Kegel exercise. The pelvic floor muscles become stronger because of this and thus help in tightening your vagina. To do this exercise, the first thing that you need to do is find your pelvic muscles.
While urinating, stop mid way and try feeling your muscles. Once you have found it, you can tighten them by contracting for just about five seconds. Contract for five seconds and then relax for another five. Continue this procedure as often as possible.
3. Squat exercise:
Squatting exercise has proved to be fruitful for people looking for a toned lower body. Squat has also always been a part of gym routines.
But not many may be aware that squats are also good for vagina tightening. For those who have not been introduced to this exercise, squat can be done simply. You just need to stand with your legs spread and you have to go down like you are sitting on a bench. Go up, stand for some time and then again sit down.
While doing so, also ensure that you push your hip outwards. You can improve your vaginal muscles by squatting. So with one form of exercise, you will have two benefits. One is tightening vaginal muscles and the second is a toned body.
4. Pelvic stretch:
Like the name suggests, this one is specifically done only to strengthen the pelvic muscles. It is pretty easy to do the pelvic stretch. You need to sit on the edge of a chair and spread your legs. Keep your hands on your knees and point your elbows outside. Bend towards your ankles and spread your arms. You need to fold your pelvis area inside. This exercise is one of the most effective ways of strengthening vaginal muscles and tightening your vagina.
5. Yoga:
Now who doesn’t know about Yoga, nobody right! Yoga has been proven to be one of the most effective ways for a good mental and physical health. Practice yoga on a regular basis and that will help you tighten your vaginal muscles. Yoga has several pelvic floor exercises like the Bridge Pose that are excellent for tightening pelvic muscles. Deep breathing will also help a great deal. You can do these several times a day to get a tighter vagina within a short period of time.
Apart from all the exercises what we mentioned above, you also get several gels that will help you. But you need to get these gels only after consulting a doctor. Do not apply or use nay medicines without being prescribed. Also, all these tips that we have listed needs to be a part of your routine every single day only then can you expected goo results. Do these exercises daily at least for 15 minutes and see how your problems are solved. You too can now enjoy a healthy sex life just like you did back then.
