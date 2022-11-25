People make more money from stealing oil than drugs – Dokubo-Asari

Former leader of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, NDPVF, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has claimed that those who steal oil in the Niger Delta make more money than going into drugs.

He made the revelation on Friday morning while fielding questions on the Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme.

He also said racketeering had been going on at Forcados, Escravos and Bonny terminals in the Niger Delta area.

He said,”Now I cannot say what officially happened at Forcados, at Escravos, at Bonny terminals; I cannot say because I don’t work in NNPC.

But we know racketeering is going on there. We have seen it before. We have seen the destruction points on the pipeline and everything.

“How can that happen without collusion? How will that happen without People colluding with them? That’s why the GMD of NNPC said his life is in danger. The life of everybody who comes out to confront them is in danger. It is people like us that are (gra gra people) that cannot do us anything. If you think you can come out to get me…oh sorry for you.

“So when GMD and some people are crying out saying my life is in danger, yes it’s true. Look, you make more money from stealing oil than going into drugs. So why? you do nothing, they just load oil,” he said.

Dokubo-Asari further added that the people from the region who are complicit in the act are being funded, in most cases, by outsiders, adding that they are not up to one per cent of the population.