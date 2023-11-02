Peacock may not air ‘RHUGT Morocco’ after sexual assault scandal

Bravo fans may never get to see newest installation of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Multiple sources said the network is considering tabling the Peacock spinoff following Caroline Manzo’s sexual assault allegations against Brandi Glanville.

“‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Morocco is probably never going to air, and now they are thinking about tabling ‘[RHONY] Legacy’ also,” one insider shares.

“NBC is really pissed off because they feel like Bravo let [production company] Shed ruin multiple shows, ‘RHONY’ obviously [being one].”

However, a source close to Peacock tells Page Six that “RHONY Legacy” will air as planned, while no official decisions have been made regarding “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Peacock is thinking about tabling “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Morocco, we’re told.

Our first source says the sexual abuse lawsuit brought against Bravo by the “RHUGT” butler who appeared on the second season is bringing heat to the network, as is Leah McSweeney’s forthcoming lawsuit after her discrimination complaint.

Another source says “there is speculation” regarding the fate of “RHUGT,” but Peacock is forging ahead with promoting “RHONY Legacy” at BravoCon this weekend.

“‘RHONY Legacy’ is still going on at BravoCon, and the trailer premiere still going ahead as planned, so no decisions have been made,” the source says, adding that it “will be an enormous elephant in the room.”

“The speculation is not coming from higher-ups, but people internally are wondering,” the source adds.

A fourth insider also confirms the trailer is slated to debut this weekend.

Reps for Bravo and Peacock didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” has been in hot water the past few years in light of the racism allegations Ramona Singer has faced.

Though she vehemently denied any wrongdoing on multiple occasions and a behind-the-scenes investigation was deemed “inconclusive,” Singer, 66, self-sabotaged by texting “n-g” to a Page Six reporter this week.

Manzo, meanwhile, left Morocco early in January after Glanville, 50, allegedly touched her “vaginal area” and gave her “unwanted” kisses while shooting “RHUGT.”

“At this point, I just truly don’t have the space in my head to talk about it, so I’d rather not,” the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 62, shared in the aftermath.

For her part, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 50, later said the situation appeared to be planned in advance.

“I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & Iwas punished for it,” she tweeted. “It feels like a f–king set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine.”

The drama only worsened for the NBCUniversal-owned property last month when “RHUGT” Season 2 butler Marco Vega claimed in a lawsuit against Bravo that he had been sexually abused by Glanville and harassed by Phaedra Parks during a wild party at Dorinda Medley’s Massachusetts mansion.

“She has the utmost respect for Marco,” Glanville’s rep said at the time. “Anything that occurred on the set that evening was requested by the producers and approved by Marco Vega himself.”