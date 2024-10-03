A video has emerged of the moment a Zionist attacked a rabbi peace activist in New York.

Rabbi Dovid Feldman, a spokesman for Neturei Karta International, an international organization of anti-Zionist Jews was on the streets of New York protesting the bombing of civilians in both Palestine and Lebanon by Isreali forces.

During his protest, he was accosted by the Zionist.

The video shows the Zionist shouting at Feldman.

Feldman had on September 27 protested outside Netanyahu’s hotel in NYC .

He condemned Israel’s actions against Palestinians and accused Netanyahu of falsely claiming to speak for the Jewish religion.

“Netanyahu has stolen our identity and spreads lies. He does not speak for Judaism,” said Feldman

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

<blockquote

class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en"

dir="ltr">Rabbi Dovid Feldman was attacked by a Zionist in New

York.<br><br>The rabbi was attacked by the Zionists because

he was on the side of the Palestinian and Lebanese

people.<br><br>Rabbi Dovid Feldman was threatened for being

anti-Zionism, anti-Israel, and for supporting Palestine and Lebanon.

<a

href="https://t.co/cvFHwmhWbp">pic.twitter.com/cvFHwmhWbp</a></p>—

Torah Judaism (@TorahJudaism) <a

href="https://twitter.com/TorahJudaism/status/1841489493557182957?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October

2, 2024</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"

charset="utf-8"></script>

