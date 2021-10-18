NEWS
PDP women demand Deputy Chairmanship position
Female members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have insisted on having the Deputy Chairman (North). The women made the call during a meeting at the party’s secretariat in Abuja yesterday.
Their demand comes days after the National Executive Committee of the party approved the recommendation of its committee to zone the position of national chairman to the North.
Based on the decision, all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the South will go to the North and those occupied by people from the North will go to the South.
Days after that decision was announced, northern leaders of the PDP picked Senator Iyorchia Ayu as their consensus candidate.
The national convention is scheduled to take place on October 30 and 31.
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications
Colin Powell, the first Black United States Secretary of State, on Monday, died from COVID-19 complications.
The 84-year-old, whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, died on Monday morning.
The family wrote on Facebook, “General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” they said, noting he was fully vaccinated.
Powell was a distinguished and trailblazing professional soldier whose career took him from combat duty in Vietnam to becoming the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.
His national popularity soared in the aftermath of the US-led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s, he was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States. But his reputation would be forever stained when, as George W. Bush’s first secretary of state, he pushed faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for the Iraq War, which he would later call a “blot” on his record.
Court orders immediate release of ex-Gov Odili’s seized passport
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, ordered the immediate release of the international passport of a former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, which was seized by the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS.
The court, in a judgment that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that there was no legal justification for the action the NIS took against the former governor.
Odili, who piloted affairs of Rivers State from 1999 to 2007, had approached the court to challenge the seizure of his international passport by the NIS.
He told the court that his passport with numbers B50031305, was seized from him on June 20 by NIS officials for undisclosed reason, shortly after he landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.
He said the NIS had since refused to release the passport to him.
In an 8-paragraphed affidavit he personally deposed to the court, the former governor, said he landed at the airport from the United Kingdom where he had gone for his routine medical checkup.
He averred that upon his arrival, his traveling documents were checked and given back to him, but while he waited for his luggage to be cleared, an Immigration official approached him and demanded for the passport on claim of routing check.
Odili told the court that he complied and handed his documents over to the official who went away with and failed to return it back.
Stressing that he is a law abiding senior citizen of Nigeria that did not do anything to warrant the seizure of his passport, Odili, prayed the court to intervene in the matter.
He prayed the court to compel the two Respondents in the matter to release the passport to him, as well as to issue an order of perpetual injunction stopping them from further harassing, embarrassing, intimidating or interfering with his fundamental right to freedom of movement.
He equally prayed the court to compel the Respondents to tender written apology to him for the embarrassment caused him by the Immigration.
Cited as Respondents in the matter were the NIS and its Comptroller General.
The NIS had in processes it filed before the court, maintained that its action was based on a directive from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which it said had placed the erstwhile governor on its watchlist.
Unknown gunmen attack police station in Ebonyi, free inmates, burn operational vehicles
Unknown gunmen attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters situated in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The gunmen were said to have stormed the station around 2 am on Monday, releasing all the suspects in custody in the police facility”.
The gunmen also set ablaze some police operational vehicles.
It was gathered that some officers escaped with bullet wounds.
Other circumstances surrounding the attack, including the identities of the attackers could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.
Loveth Odah, Ebonyi State Police Command spokesperson confirmed the incident , saying the police commissioner was on his way to the scene to ascertain the level of damage.
The incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks on police stations and security personnel in the South-East region of the country.
The governors in the region recently announced the establishment of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to “battle rising insecurity”.
