PDP will reclaim power in 2027 – Tambuwal boasts

Former Sokoto State Governor and current Senator, Aminu Tambuwal, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will reclaim power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Tambuwal made this statement on Monday during the launch of a Ramadan package distribution initiative aimed at supporting over 30,000 households across Sokoto State.

He emphasized that the programme, alongside various food assistance initiatives provided by PDP lawmakers at both the state and federal levels, is designed to alleviate economic hardship during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We must recognize the grace of Allah for allowing us to witness another Ramadan, despite the many lives lost. We continue to pray for good health and longevity so that we may celebrate many more blessed months of Ramadan,” Tambuwal stated.

He also used the opportunity to commend the leadership of the PDP in Sokoto, appreciating their efforts in keeping the party strong and united.

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to reclaiming its mandate, Tambuwal alleged that the PDP’s victory in the last election was “forcefully stolen.”

However, he assured that the party is reorganizing and strategizing for victory in 2027.

“By the grace of Allah, what was taken from us will be returned in 2027,” he declared.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the PDP in Sokoto State, Bello Goronyo, thanked party members for their unwavering support and urged them to remain steadfast.

He criticized the APC’s governance, arguing that the hardships Nigerians face today were not present when the PDP was in power.

Goronyo called on the people of Sokoto and Nigerians at large to prepare for what he described as a liberation from the current administration in the 2027 elections.