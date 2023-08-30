PDP weighs options over Wike’s open romance with APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in quandary over how to handle the open romance between former Rivers governor Nyesom Wike and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike was recently appointed as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Party officials have kept sealed lips over its plans on how to deal with what some described as the most brazen case of anti-party activity ever embarked upon by a party leader.

Wike openly opposed the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with other governors under the party known as PDP G5 governors.

The situation took an unexpected turn for the worse with Wike being named as a leading figure in the National Campaign Council of APC.

This came despite the fact that the PDP had on August 2, 2023, inaugurated a 72-man campaign Council team for the Bayelsa state governorship election chaired by Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, with Wike as a member.

The APC has, however, disowned its list of National Campaign Councils for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections.

The rebuttal was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka.

In a short statement released Tuesday night titled: Re: National Campaign Council Lists for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi Governorship Elections, the party said earlier reports that former governor Wike was a member of the Bayelsa campaign council should be disregarded.

The statement said,” The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to National Campaign Council Lists for the 11th November 2023 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States in circulation in sections of the media. The lists are not official documents of the Party and should be disregarded.”