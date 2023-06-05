PDP urgesTinubu to make asset declaration public

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to take a cue from the late President Umaru Yar’ Adua by publicly declaring their assets as a demonstration of their determination to lead by example.

The PDP stated this through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Sunday.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with The PUNCH, Ologunagba said it was not enough for the President and the VP to fill asset declaration forms and return same to the Code of Conduct Bureau, just to fulfil the requirements of the law.

Although the PDP is challenging the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential poll, Ologunagba urged both men to show the world that indeed they are different, by following the path of Yar’ Adua in declaring their financial and material worth before Nigerians publicly.

He said, “They should follow the path of the late President Umaru Yar’ Adua to demonstrate to Nigerians their readiness for transparent and accountable leadership. There are provisions in our laws covering asset declarations by public officers; it is a statutory requirement. Recall that Umaru Yar’Adua, a president elected on the platform of the PDP, declared his assets publicly. Those are the kind of leadership traits expected at that level.”

The PDP spokesman said having filled their assets declaration forms, Tinubu and Shettima should not secretly submit same.

But the spokesman for the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, kicked against the agitation for the President to publicly declare his assets.

Keyamo, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said, “Public declaration of assets is not a legal requirement. The public deserves to know this. It is just a matter of choice. If anyone thinks it is a moral obligation, he can do it. But that is left to individuals.’’

When asked if Labour Party would want Tinubu to make his declared assets public, the National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, said, “Let’s give him some time to declare his assets. That’s my opinion. But the law says he should declare his assets. For me, I think he should do it publicly.

“He is already a wealthy man with all his acquisition after serving as a senator and a two-term governor. Are you even sure he will remember all his assets?” he said.