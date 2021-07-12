POLITICS
PDP urges court to sack Zamfara Gov over defection
A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed July 16 to hear a suit challenging the defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to sack Zamfara Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle over his defection from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The request forms part of the reliefs being sought in a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/489/2021 filed in the names of two PDP members from Zamfara State – Sani Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed.
The plaintiffs are contending that, in view of an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court, to the effect that the APC had no candidates in the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State, having not conducted valid primaries, it would be unlawful for Matawalle to retain his office while defecting from the PDP to the APC, and thereby transfer PDP’s victory to the APC.
They want the court to,among others,declare that Matawalle must resign from his office before his defection to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election, within three months, for the PDP to replace him.
On Monday after listening to plaintiffs’ lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN) moved his ex-parte motion, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted an order of substituted service of the originating processes on the Governor.
Justice Ekwo adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit until July 16.
POLITICS
Buhari meets new APC governors of Cross River, Zamfara, hands over APC flags to them
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, at the State House in Abuja.
Both governors recently dumped the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Though the details of their meeting are yet to be known, photos were, however, shared on the Facebook page of the Nigerian Government.
The photos were captioned, “President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience New APC Governors of Cross River and Zamfara State led by APC Chairman Caretaker Committee at the State House, Abuja | 12th July 2021.”
POLITICS
APC announces July 31 as commencement date for ward, LG, state congresses
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced new dates for its 2021 Ward, Local Government Areas and State Congresses.
The congress will now commence on July 31.
The party had on July 6 announced the postponement of the exercise indefinitely.
The party had written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to convey its decision to postpone the exercise.
However, the party in a letter to INEC dated July 12, 2021 announced the new dates for the congresses.
The letter, which was signed by the duo of the National Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni as well as the National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe was addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu .
The initial timetable released by the party fixed sale of the nomination form for Ward Congress for 1st to 7th July; inauguration of Ward/LGA Congress Screening/Screening Appeal Committees for 10th July 2021; Ward Congress for 24th July, Local Government Congress for 14th August 2021 and the State Congress for 18th September 2021.
POLITICS
Ex-INEC chairman Jega rejects Buhari’s aide Onochie as Commissioner
Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega has kicked against the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, as National Commissioner for the electoral umpire.
Jega during an interview with Channels TV said that there are many other eligible women for the job.
He urged President Buhari to withdraw Onochie’s nomination and replace her with another female from her state.
He noted that controversies around the nomination of the former aide to the president could have been avoided.
“This kind of controversy is really avoidable.
“Any person who generated such a controversy, the appointing authorities should be careful because you don’t want to appoint anybody that can raise suspicions or doubts or can lead to a loss of trust on the electoral management body,” Jega said.
Multiple controversies have greeted the nomination and screening of Onochie as commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.
Many claimed that Onochie is a member of the ruling APC and should never be involved in affairs of the commission in charge of the election.
However, Onochie on Thursday during her screening with the senate said she stopped being an APC member in 2019.
Ms Onochie, who said she is out of politics, described herself as “Madam Due Process.”
