PDP unveils Melaye as Kogi gov candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has formally unveiled Dino Melaye as its standard-bearer in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The ceremony held in Lokoja, the state capital on Wednesday was attended by the party leaders across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking shortly after he was presented to the party faithfu, Melaye thanked and promised not to disappoint them.

Melaye said Kogi has the potential to be wealthy and that its resources could make its citizens rich.

“Kogi State has over 42 mineral resources untapped. There is nothing wrong if we have five Obajanas in the state. There is no reason why Ajaokuta should not be working. There is no reason why we should depend on monthly Federal Allocation. All these will be brought to a halt when I become the governor through you in November,” he said.

He added, “We have enormous resources and loose funds around the world waiting to be accessed. What you only need is enabling environment and ideas to access those funds. I will use my connection around the world to attract investment to the state.”

Melaye, a two-term senator who represented Kogi West, was elected on April 15 in a delegates election having polled 313 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jabiru Usman, who polled 127 votes.