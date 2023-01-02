PDP to Wike: Apologise to Obasanjo, Atiku, Anenih’s family

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called on Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, to publicly apologise to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the family of the late Chief Anthony Anenih for saying Anenih asked Obasanjo to kneel before Atiku when they were in office.

In a statement yesterday, Atiku’s Special Assistant, Public Communication, and member of the PDP PCC, Phrank Shaibu said,“In his futile bid to reinvent history, the governor of Rivers State, whose tenure will end in a matter of months, addressed the public telling unsubstantiated tales of what transpired during 2003 presidential election cycle.

“Suffice to say that Wike himself was nothing near the theater of events at the level of national politics at that time, but he nonetheless went ahead to fabricate stories that had been variously rendered by active participants whose account negate the impression that the Rivers helmsman desire to create.

“Whereas Wike demanded a video or photo evidence of him and his co-travellers with political opponents of the PDP during their inglorious London meeting, it would be nice to subject the same Wike to the same standard of proof in showing evidence of what happened between Atiku and Obasanjo in 2003.”

Atiku’s aide said Wike could not be rendering accounts of event that he was not an eye-witness to, and which he, at that time, was distant from the theater of happenings at national politics.

The statement further stated, “It is also shameful that Wike, in justifying his macabre conduct, seeks to desecrate the memory of the late Chief Tony Anenih. Chief Anenih remained a close ally of Atiku Abubakar up to his last moment.

“Beyond that, the relationship between the Anenih political dynasty and that of Atiku remains cordial till date. It is, therefore, deserving that Wike renders an apology to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President Atiku and the Anenih family.

“The former president is a revered statesman and it is highly unworthy that Wike would make vile comments about his tenure as president and leader of the PDP, paint Vice president Atiku in borrowed robes and dance on the grave of Chief Tony Anenih.”