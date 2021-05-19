PDP to live-stream LG polls to ‘block rigging’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has vowed to equip its members with internet data in order to record and live-stream the July 24 local government election across the state.

This, according to the party, is to check rigging and other electoral malpractices during the election.

Leader of PDP and former governorship aspirant, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, said this at a unification rally held at Odogbolu in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

Adebutu said the PDP would not boycott the poll to allow a “walkover” for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We will participate in this election. All of you [party members] have phones, you will all record the process.

“I will ensure you all have recharge cards on your phones, you will get data, you will be live streaming the process for the whole world to see.

“They can’t rig this election. We will vote, they will count the votes, the whole world will see it and intervene.

“You must vote and you must stay by it. If they are planning an isolated election, this is not a secret election,” he said.

The former House of Representatives member who accused APC – led administration in the state of bad governance, urged the electorate to revolt against APC with their votes.

He also declared that the reconciliation between the warring PDP factions had come to stay, saying “Ogun PDP is one and united family.”

The late Senator Buruji Kashamu bloc represented by the Nation ex-officio of PDP, Taiwo Shote (Pepe) also declared Kashamu political family’s commitment to the peace pact brokered by the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation committee.

“As honourable men and women, let me say on behalf of Senator Buruji Kashamu’s political family within the PDP, that we are irrevocably committed to unity and reconciliation as brokered by our national leaders. Our word is our bond.

“Once we are fair and sincere with ourselves, nothing can stop us from reaching our goal and from returning PDP to government at all levels in Ogun State and even nationally. So, no sacrifice should be too much to make in realizing this,” he said.