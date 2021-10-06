POLITICS
PDP To Buhari : Perish the thought of emergency rule in Anambra
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to perish the thought of imposing a state of emergency in Anambra State.
At a briefing in Aso Rock on Wednesday, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice, warned that an emergency rule might be imposed on the state amid the high level of violence in the buildup to the November 6 governorship election.
But while reacting through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP alleged that move to foist an emergency rule in Anambra state was a ploy by the APC-led government to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the APC and its candidate.
Ologbondiyan asked the APC and its administration to come clean on their role in the sudden rise of insecurity in Anambra.
“This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC.
“The PDP insists that the Federal Government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.
“We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly. Our party also charges the people of Anambra state to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots by the APC to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door,” he also said.
Ailing ex-Lagos governor, Tinubu plans ‘brief return’ to Nigeria on Sunday
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, is likely to return to Nigeria on Sunday to a “grand welcome” already being planned by his political associates.
It was gathered that despite Tinubu’s challenging health condition, the return is being planned to make people think the APC leader is healthy and fit for the much talked about 2023 presidency.
Top sources revealed that after his planned return on Sunday, Tinubu will return abroad to have more surgeries – proof that all is not yet well with the former Lagos governor.
“Tinubu is planning a choreographed return to Nigeria on Sunday. Baba (Tinubu) will return for more surgeries shortly after. A grand welcome is being arranged at the Nigeria Police College in Ikeja, Lagos.
“That’s if everything goes as planned and his health permits him to take the gruesome trip – because the trip is also going to tell on his recuperation,” one of the sources revealed.
SaharaReporters had last week reported that Tinubu confirmed that he went through a challenging health crisis, saying his “physiotherapy was gruesome.”
Tinubu said this while addressing members of the House of Representatives northern caucus who visited him in London last Friday.
The former governor, who has been in the United Kingdom for the last three months since undergoing knee surgery, told the gathering, “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome.”
Since his departure, Tinubu’s London home has become a mecca of sorts as he has been visited by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).
Fayemi confirmed that Tinubu had surgery recently and he (Fayemi) was in London to show solidarity with him.
The governor had said, “He (Akeredolu) and I were in London together to see our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but it had absolutely nothing to do with 2023 presidential plans whatsoever. That’s not the reason why we went there.
“Asiwaju had just surgery; it is simply proper etiquette or behaviour both in the part of the country where I come from but also generally that when a friend and elder is undergoing health challenges, it would be improper on your part not to show solidarity and support.”
Tinubu’s health has been a subject of controversy of late.
President Muhammadu Buhari also made a surprise visit to Tinubu in London where he was seen leaning on a walking stick.
Yakubu raises alarm over Anambra governorship election, says security never been this urgent
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has painted a rather disturbing situation report on the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, saying never before in nation’s history was the importance of governorship election security as urgent as it is today in Anambra.
The INEC boss, who raised concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the state on Tuesday, also expressed worry over the safety of his staff, voters and security personnel during the November 6 governorship election in the state.
Claiming that the situation in the state had deteriorated from what it was the last time a meeting of stakeholders was held on the Anambra election, Yakubu has requested for some 26,000 more staff to be deployed as well as asking for protection in no fewer than 6,000 locations in the state.
Yakubu spoke at a meeting with security agencies on election matters in Abuja, where the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungunu, blamed security breaches and the increasing violence on those he described as separatist agitators, further declared that electoral facilities and materials could become targets of attacks during the election.
However, speaking on the dire situation in Anambra, Yakubu lamented that never before in Nigeria’s history had the importance of election security in a governorship election been this urgent.
He said, “The Commission is aware that this is by no means an easy task. We appreciate the enormous challenges that the security agencies are presently facing in Anambra State, which entail not only securing the electoral process, but also enforcing law and order generally. This is particularly worrisome because the security agencies have also become prime targets of these mindless attacks.
“It is in the light of these recent and seemingly escalating threats to the election that the Commission has convened this emergency meeting. We will continue to work with the security agencies and in consultation with respected opinion leaders in Anambra State and the National Peace Committee to ensure that these hit-and-run attacks do not derail the electoral process.
“The Commission is particularly concerned about the safety of voters and Election Day staff, including security officials, who have also become the targets of these attacks. The thousands of young Nigerians that we intend to deploy for the election, most of them National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and university students, need to be reassured of their personal safety.
“At the same time, deployment for the election will involve the movement of huge consignments of sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the 21 local government areas of the state, 326 wards or registration areas and 5,720 polling units.
“That means over 6,000 locations to be protected. If we add that to about 26,000 officials that will be deployed for the election, we begin to appreciate the magnitude of the challenge of securing the Anambra governorship election, which is only thirty-two (32) days from today.”
He told the security meeting that from the reports INEC had received, the goal of many of the attackers was that the governorship election must not hold.
According to him, “This is worrisome for the Commission. We are deeply concerned that specific electoral facilities and materials could once more become targets of attack. Recall that in May this year, our state office at Awka was attacked and all the non-sensitive materials assembled for the election at the time were destroyed.
“In addition, our store, collation centre and the main office building were either totally or substantially damaged. The Commission also lost several vehicles to be used for the election.”
He said though the commission had almost fully recovered from the attacks, as the destroyed buildings had either been completely repaired or were nearing completion, whilst they had fully replaced the materials destroyed.
He explained that the rapid recovery has only been possible, because the Anambra election was an off-season poll, adding: “We have sourced some of these materials such as the 326 electric generators and vehicles destroyed in the attack from neighbouring states. However, should we again lose vital materials and facilities, the ongoing preparations will be adversely affected.”
He, however, assured the people of Anambra State that the Commission was determined to proceed with the election as scheduled.
To underscore this determination, he said, “The Commission is implementing two more activities on the Timetable for the election in the next few days. The register of voters will be presented to political parties in Awka on Thursday 7th October 2021. On the same day, the Commission will publish the final list of candidates for the election.”
He declared that the commission was confident that at the end of this meeting, it would firm up on specific measures necessary to further guarantee the safety of all persons involved in the election from the voters to election officials, observers, media organisations and the security of election materials.
He informed the security meeting that INEC had received briefings and reviewed preparations for the election, saying, “You may also recall that a major concern raised by members was the security situation in the state in particular and the adjoining states in general and how this might affect preparations and possibly, the conduct of the election.”
Unfortunately, he said the situation has deteriorated markedly since the last meeting as many innocent lives had been lost and property destroyed.
The NSA, Monguno, represented by Sanusi Galadima, said security threat posed by violent activities of separatist groups in the South-East region were bent on scuttling the election in the state in furtherance of their separatist agenda.
This, he claimed, constituted a clear and present danger to the nation’s democratic process and consolidation.
“I wish to state that ONSA is working assiduously with relevant security and intelligence agencies towards arresting the foregoing ugly trend and other associated security challenges in the South East zone and beyond.
“This determination of the presidency is already being translated into action by the recent joint Military operation code-named ‘Golden Dawn’ in the South East as well as other security operations across the country.
“This is in addition to the increasing collaboration between the federal and South East Governors towards addressing the underlying socio-economic drivers of insecurity in the region,” the NSA said.
He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of all law abiding citizens before, during and after the elections, while calling on all peace-loving Nigerians of the South East extraction to join hands with constituted authority to promote peace and development across the region and beyond.
‘Why I addressed Tinubu as Mr President during our London visit’ – Rep Suleja
A member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Lado Suleja (APC,Niger) has opened up on why he referred to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as Mr President during their visit to him in London last week.
Top politicians from across the country, including governors, have been thronging to London to visit Tinubu who has been there for over three months for medical attention.
Last week, during the visit of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives to the APC national leader, a lawmaker was heard referring to the former Lagos State governor as Mr President.
Like a wildfire, the video of the visit led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, went viral.
In the video, one of the lawmakers told Tinubu; “Mr President, see you soon.”
Tinubu, who is one of those said to be eyeing the presidency in 2023, responded by saying “Thank you.”
It was gathered that it was Suleja, who represents Suleja/Tafa/Gurara Federal Constituency of Niger State at the House of Representatives that addressed Tinubu as Mr President.
When contacted via phone, Suleja confirmed addressing Tinubu as Mr President and when asked if the country now has two presidents, he said: “No, we don’t have two presidents, maybe you didn’t listen to the video very well because when I said Mr President, Insha Allah followed it, which means by God’s grace.
“We are praying for him to become the future president of Nigeria. We have only one president who is President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of our party and our mentor but we are praying for Asiwaju to be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and continue from where President Buhari will stop. That is what I meant.”
On why they visited Tinubu, he said; “The purpose of our visit was to see his health condition, to pray for him and wish him well. He is very okay and as you can see from the video clip, he looks fine. He stood for almost one hour addressing us.”
Suleja faulted the claims that their visit was to endorse the candidature of Tinubu for the presidency.
“No, the visit was not for endorsement, we are his loyalists, fans and he is our leader. If people are saying it is for endorsement, then it will mean President Buhari has endorsed him because it was President Buhari who first visited him.”
