The Peoples Democratic Party has promised to react to statements credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike that the party cannot sanction him on the account of his acceptance to serve in the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Wike who was recently named the FCT Minister by President Bola Tinubu has not stopped throwing shade at the PDP having earlier claimed that the leadership of the party at various levels asked him to accept Tinubu’s nomination.

In his maiden address to the media shortly after his swearing-in at the State House, Wike said, “Before this appointment came, I wrote to the National Party Chairman, the Minority leader of the House of Representatives, and Senate, Zonal Chairman of the party, my State Chairman, my Governor. All of them wrote back and said ‘Accept.’

“I am not afraid of anybody. Have you ever seen that I am afraid of anybody? Is there anybody I want to fight that I will not tell you I want to fight?”

Appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Minister took his attack on the PDP to a new level when he said he had yet to see the person who would expel him from the party.

He said, “Governance is not about party. The party is a vehicle that conveys you. I’m a PDP member, unrepentant “I never hid my intention. As a PDP member, I came out to support fairness, equity, and justice. I feel at home working for the government of Tinubu. He is a man who means well for the country.

“I’m not here to work for a party. I’m here to support the President who has confidence in me. I owe nobody an apology.”

Asked if he wasn’t concerned about possible suspension, Wike responded, saying, “How can anybody talk about expelling me? With all due respect, I have not seen that person. Nobody will do it. So the issue that they will do it does not arise

“Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of people who violated the party’s constitution on rotation,” he added.

His Wednesday outing has led to calls for his sanction and according to the PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the party will address the issues very soon.

Ologunagba said, “As a party, we will address the issue very soon. We heard what was said and we are taking our time to react. I can assure you that as soon as we are ready, we will make our response public.”