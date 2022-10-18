PDP supporters wave brooms during Atiku’s presidentially rally in Kaduna

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Kaduna State that attended Monday’s presidential rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar were shocked and confused when some people waved brooms at the rally.

The broom is the logo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rally, which took place at the Ranchers Bees Stadium was almost marred when hoodlums invaded the venue and launched an attack on the crowd.

The hoodlums came with sticks and machetes and started attacking the crowd, leaving many injured.

The hoodlums invaded the venue three times before they were finally repelled by security operatives and members of the opposition party.