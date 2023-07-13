PDP silent over Tinubu’s offer on board appointments

The Peoples Democratic Party is yet to react to the offer by President Bola Tinubu of board slots to state governors, including those elected on the platform of the opposition parties

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, disclosed at a meeting of the forum in Abuja on Tuesday night that the President asked the governors to nominate competent persons to serve in the boards and parastatals of Federal Government agencies which were dissolved last month.

While the Labour Party has kicked against the offer, the PDP has remained silent on the matter.

The party said it cannot comment until its governors took a position on the offer.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said, “I am not even aware that the President has asked the governors to make their nominations to the boards of parastatals.

‘’I have not spoken with the PDP governors and until I do so, it would not be appropriate to make a comment on this on behalf of the party.”

On his part, the PDP presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar said a reaction is unnecessary.

Speaking through his media aide, Mr Paul Ibe, the former Vice President said, “It is not within our purview to react to issues like this. So, no comment”