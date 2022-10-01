PDP seeks credible elections amid independence celebration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining period of his administration to ensure and guarantee peaceful, free, fair, and credible 2023 general elections.

The PDP gave the charge as it felicitated with Nigerians and wished them a happy independence anniversary.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the party Honourable Debo Ologunagba, the party said it was mindful of the confidence Nigerians repose in the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in their mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation and return her to the path of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

Ologunagba stated that Nigerians should not lose hope in the country saying the corrupt and anti-people rule of the All Progressives Congress would soon wind up.

“The PDP calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining period of his administration to ensure and guarantee peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 general elections.

“As the nation marks her 62nd independence anniversary, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP congratulates Nigerians urging them not to lose hope in the country as the misrule of the vicious, corrupt and anti-people All Progressives Congress will soon come to an end.”

The party bemourned how Nigerians were celebrating yet another independence anniversary under obvious constraints of the APC, adding that the current regime inflicted pain and anguish on Nigerians.

Ologunagba further described how the last seven years introduced a government of fear and sent the nation into poverty.

It stressed that, “The APC eroded in the last seven years the unity of the country, promoted mutual distrust among people, created large numbers of internally displaced persons. It is the worst since the Civil War in our country.”

The statement also stated that Nigerians had witnessed life-discounting experiences with hyperinflation, escalated unemployment, the collapse of the nation’s currency and economic meltdown as a result of poor and uncoordinated fiscal and economic policies of the APC administration.

“This gloom in the state of affairs of the country is revealed by official statistics which shows unprecedented 20.9% inflation rate, 30% unemployment rate, high cost of food and medication, over 20 million out of school children, university shutdown for almost a year, collapse of the productive sector, weakened naira to abysmal N720 to a dollar and over N40 trillion external debt without corresponding evidence in infrastructural and human capital developments in the country.

“In spite of the above the PDP salutes the resilience of the Nigerian people in their ‘never say die’ spirit which is further emboldened in their determination to return the PDP to power in 2023.” The statement added.