PDP rules out NEC meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party has foreclosed any plan to hold its 98th National Executive Council meeting this year.

A high-ranking member of the PDP National Working Committee disclosed that the PDP 98th NEC meeting would be held in the first quarter of 2024.

NEC is the supreme organ of the party, which comprises the President and former presidents, all state governors in the party, serving and former principal officers of the National Assembly, all state chairmen, members of the NWC, former governors, serving and former senators, serving and former members House of Representatives and former NWC members, among others.

As contained in the PDP 2017 constitution as amended, Chapter 4, part VII, among other functions NEC is expected to “(h) Consider appeals and other matters referred to it by the zones or states of the Federation. (I) Make rules for party discipline which shall be binding on all organs and members of the party. (j) Subject to the provisions of this constitution, make party electoral regulations to govern the conduct of elections to all party offices at every level and regulate the procedure for selecting the party candidates for elective offices.”