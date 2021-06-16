POLITICS
PDP resists Onochie’s appointment into INEC, warns Senate to stand down her screening
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has opposed the appointment of an aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Recall that President Buhari had in the last quarter of 2020 appointed Onochie as an INEC Commissioner.
Onochie’s appointment received heavy criticisms as many said a partisan individual like her should not be an electoral umpire.
The Senate President Ahmad Lawan had on Wednesday asked the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to screen President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and five other nominees as INEC commissioners.
But the Peoples Democratic Party has again kicked against Onochie’s appointment as INEC REC and the latest directive on her screening by the Senate.
This is according to a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP.
Ologbondiyan described Lawan’s desperation to appoint Onochie into INEC through the backdoor as an act of rebelliousness to the 1999 constitution as well as impudence to the sensibilities of Nigerians, which he said must never be allowed to stand.
“The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, charges Ahmed Lawan to respect Nigerians by immediately returning the nomination of President Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie as proposed to the Senate.
“PDP asserts that Mr Lawan will have nobody but himself to blame for the ridiculing of his tenure in office if he fails to return the nomination as demanded by Nigerians.
“The PDP charges Senator Gaya to immediately stand down all deliberations that concern Onochie before his committee,” the statement read in part.
POLITICS
Ondo election: Jegede heads to Supreme Court
The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State and its candidate in the October 2020 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, have vowed to challenge the Court of Appeal decision at the Supreme Court.
Spokesman of the Ondo PDP, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement, said the Supreme would help to conclude the judgment.
According to the statement: “In concluding her lead judgement, Hon. Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua said the Appeal was partially dismissed and partially allowed. To the ordinary man in the street, the judgement was “inconclusive”.
“The kernel of the Eyitayo Jegede/PDP petition was whether or not a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) should be allowed to stay. Whether or not Mai Mala Buni, as a sitting Governor of Yobe State can double as National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, to sign the Nomination of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN for the Governorship election.
“We are still studying the details of the judgement, by virtue of the fact that it was delivered via Zoom. But we have sufficient grounds to appeal the decision of the Court. We are confident the Supreme Court which is the highest court in the land will do justice.”
Governor Akeredolu, in a statement he personally signed, said the judgment afforded opportunity for Jegede to join him in the greater task of taking the state to loftier and higher heights.
“Understandably, many had waited in animated breaths for the outcome of this case which commenced from the lower Tribunal to this extent. This is a permissible venture in clearly inoffensive exercise of the rights of litigants. No grudges against any in this regard.
“All have seen the scholarly industry infused into this judicial exercise by the most venerable Honourable Appeal Court of eminent Jurists. The issues examined and conclusions reached have further enriched our Nation’s Jurisprudence, no doubt.
“The responsibility of leadership such as that reposed in me is tasking and can only be of immense benefit to all if we set aside politics for the common goal.
“This collective, bi-partisan effort and approach is more desirable now, than anyone can imagine. We have all won together, and together must we develop our dear State.”
POLITICS
Ondo 2020: Appeal Court upholds Akeredolu’s victory
The Court of Appeal in Akure on Wednesday upheld the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the 2020 governorship election.
The judgement was delivered two months after the Elections Petitions Tribunal struck out the petition by Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.
Jegede had approached the appellate court after the tribunal on April 20, 2021, dismissed his petition challenging the nomination and election of Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa for lacking in merit.
The Jegede and the PDP had challenged the outcome of the October 10 2020, governorship election, which returned Akeredolu of the All Prgoressives Congress (APC) as governor of Ondo.
The five-man panel led by Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua in the judgement came to a conclusion that the appeal lacks merit though some of the grounds were meritorious.
The Appeal Court dismissed the case on grounds 3 and 7 and partly allowed ground 6 of Jegede’s appeal.
The court, however, resolved issues 1, 2, 4 and 5 in favour of the appellant.
The remaining four Justices on the appeal, H. A Barka, Andenyangtso Ali, J.G Abudanga concurred to the judgement.
POLITICS
Osun Guber: INEC releases new date
The 2022 gubernatorial election in Osun State will now hold on Saturday 16th of July, 2022.
This information was contained in a timetable released through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and obtained by DAILY POST.
In the timetable dated 10th July 2021 and which was signed by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the schedule of activities for the election would start from the publishing of Notice of Election on 1st February 2022.
