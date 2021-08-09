POLITICS
PDP Reps move to force Secondus out
The caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives has begun the move to force its embattled Chairman, Uche Secondus out.
The lawmaker has called on the PDP Board of Trustees and the Governors’ Forum to commence the refocusing of the party.
They called on the PDP chairman to resign now.
The resolution was sequel to an online meeting by the lawmakers held on Saturday.
In a statement jointly signed by the leader of the PDP caucus, Kingsley Chinda and his deputy, Chukwuma Onyema, accused the Chairman of being concerned about staying in the office than preparing for the next election.
“The National Chairman seems much more contented with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next elections,” the lawmakers said.
They added that “further three months under the ruler-ship of the Chairman will do grave injustice to the party and put us in a precarious situation as every hour should matter now.”
It would be recalled that Rep Rimamnde Shawulu recently called for the resignation of Mr Secondus.
Kiddwaya’s mother announces governorship ambition, opts for PDP
Susan Waya, the mother of Kiddwaya, a housemate of the 2020 BBNaija TV show, says she will be contesting in the 2023 governorship election for Benue state.
The UK-based business analyst took to Instagram on Saturday to share a campaign e-flier where she declared her interest in the race.
Susan, as shown in her campaign, looks to run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“Who is coming with me? There’s no right time to do this,” she captioned her post.
Susan came to the limelight after her son Kiddwaya participated in BBNaija’s fifth edition in 2020.
Kiddwaya was the twelfth housemate to be evicted from the ‘Lockdown’ house.
Susan is married to Terry Waya, a London-based businessman and investor.
Terry had made the headlines after he said he discovered Banana Island, an artificial island situated in Lagos state.
APC Chairman abducted in Niger
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the Zone ‘C’ chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mallam Aminu Bobi in Mariga local government area.
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zone ‘C’, Aminu Musa Bobi, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Mariga local government area of Niger state.
It was gathered that Bobi was abducted Saturday evening while he was on his farm supervising farmhands working for him.
The gunmen were said to have invaded the farm on six motorcycles, with each motorcycle carrying three people shooting sporadically.
It was further gathered that only Bobi was abducted by the bandits as none of the labourers were abducted.
Attempt to confirm the incident from the police was unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.
PDP BoT meets as plot to sack Secondus thickens
An emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been slated for Thursday, August 5.
The meeting will address internal crisis rocking the opposition party, including calls for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.
The resignation of seven national officers of the party on Tuesday following a sour relationship with Secondus, has ignited a fresh crisis.
The party has been battling with a gale of defections of its top shots including three Governors; David Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Also Wednesday, a BoT member of the party joined APC.
While tendering their resignations, Deputy National Financial Secretary, Gerald Irona; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ahmed Liman, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi and three others said they quit following the poor management of the party by Secondus.
there have been relentless plots by some stakeholders to sack Secondus as part of efforts to grab the soul of the party ahead of 2023 politicking.
However, controversy is raging over the forces behind the fresh crisis rocking the PDP.
Previously, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had been fingered as the chief promoter of Secondus removal.
However, some PDP leaders have alleged that the APC is responsible for the current crisis in the opposition party to distract the party from giving the ruling party serious opposition.
There were also speculations that APC leaders had commenced talks with the national officers of the PDP who resigned on Tuesday.
Contacted, the Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin said their today’s meeting was convened to review issues affecting the party and map out strategies to restore it to the path of progress. Jibrin, said the gale of defection rocking the party would also be discussed.
“The BOT is holding a meeting tomorrow (today) to map out strategies on how the party will be on the right track and explore actions to take. The meeting will discuss the issue of the seven deputy secretaries that resigned.
“Nigerians should have complete confidence with the BOT with the view to taking decisions in the interest of the party and Nigerians. Crisis can occur at any time but looking at the crisis, our own is 100 per cent better than the crisis in the APC. We are going to overcome all our problems by this week,” he said.
On Secondus, he said, “It is very normal for people to call on leaders to resign if they see something wrong about the person’s leadership. We are going to discuss the matter and we will act accordingly”.
