PDP replies Sheriff, says Nigerians can’t live with poverty for next 40 years

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to perish the thoughts of All Progressives Congress (APC) ruling the country for 40 years.

The PDP, while reacting on Monday through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians were resolute in their decision not to allow the APC and its associated bloodletting, killings, violations, corruption and economic hardship in our polity, beyond May 29, 2023.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP’s position was predicated on the “arrogant and reckless assertion” by Sheriff that their aspiration was to continue to foist APC in government for the next 40 years, in defiance of the decision by Nigerians to do away with their party by 2023.

“Ali Modu Sheriff must know that Nigerians are aware of the desperate plots by the APC and its members that are behind acts of terrorism, banditry, treasury looting, violation of rights and electoral manipulations in our country, to continue to enjoy official cover using the APC as a platform for their reprehensible activities.

“Nigerians have decided to kick out the APC in the 2023 general election and no amount of manipulations or evil machination can sway that resolve to ensure that the APC does not stay a day beyond May 29, 2023.

“The PDP, therefore, has nothing but pity for Ali Modu Sheriff and his co-travellers as the conspiracies against our dear nation will surely come to nought,” he added.