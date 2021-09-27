breaking
PDP replies Sheriff, says Nigerians can’t live with poverty for next 40 years
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to perish the thoughts of All Progressives Congress (APC) ruling the country for 40 years.
The PDP, while reacting on Monday through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians were resolute in their decision not to allow the APC and its associated bloodletting, killings, violations, corruption and economic hardship in our polity, beyond May 29, 2023.
Ologbondiyan said the PDP’s position was predicated on the “arrogant and reckless assertion” by Sheriff that their aspiration was to continue to foist APC in government for the next 40 years, in defiance of the decision by Nigerians to do away with their party by 2023.
“Ali Modu Sheriff must know that Nigerians are aware of the desperate plots by the APC and its members that are behind acts of terrorism, banditry, treasury looting, violation of rights and electoral manipulations in our country, to continue to enjoy official cover using the APC as a platform for their reprehensible activities.
“Nigerians have decided to kick out the APC in the 2023 general election and no amount of manipulations or evil machination can sway that resolve to ensure that the APC does not stay a day beyond May 29, 2023.
“The PDP, therefore, has nothing but pity for Ali Modu Sheriff and his co-travellers as the conspiracies against our dear nation will surely come to nought,” he added.
Rotational presidency unconstitutional – Northern governors reply Southern counterparts
Governors of the 19 northern states have described as unconstitutional, the position of their Southern counterparts that the country’s next President must come from their region.
At a meeting in Lagos in July, Southern Governors had demanded that power must shift to their region.
However, arising from an emergency meeting with northern traditional rulers at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, on Monday, the Northern Governors Forum said though some Northern States Governors had earlier expressed views for a power-shift to three Geo-Political Zone in the South, with a view to promoting unity and peace in the nation, the statement by the Southern Governors Forum that the Presidency must go to the South is unacceptable.
Reading from the resolutions of the meeting, Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Forum, Simon Bako Lalong, said: “The statement is quite contradictory with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended that the elected President shall secure at least 25 percent of the votes cast in 2/3 states of the federation. In the case of run-up simple majority win the election.”
Ex-Nigerian senator, Effiong spends three weeks in kidnappers’ den
The family of a former senator from Akwa Ibom State, Nelson Effiong, has cried out that the ex-lawmaker is still in the captivity of his abductors, having spent 22 days.
Recall that Effiong, who represented Akwa Ibom South Senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, was kidnapped on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at about 9pm while relaxing in his lounge in Uyo, the state capital.
It was learnt that the assailants drove into his premises in a Toyota Camry car and shot sporadically into the air, scaring away people before carting the former senator away.
There were rumours earlier in the state that the victim had regained his freedom after his family paid the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.
But a relative of the senator, Uyoh Effiong, in an interview with journalists in Uyo, said his brother was still in the kidnappers’ den, adding people had been calling him to congratulate him over the release of his brother but he insisted that the information is fake.
He said, “They have not released him. He is still there. The news that he has been released is fake. If they had released him, remember I promised that I will inform you about it. So that news is a fake one.
“A lot of people have been calling me, telling me congratulations about his release, but it is not true that he has regained his freedom.
“In fact we have been worried and we are praying that he should be released because it is three weeks and one day today since he was abducted.”
Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macedon, said the command was not aware of any information about his release.
He said “We are not privy to that information. I don’t report on unofficial channels like I keep saying, so I cannot talk about it. For now, the command is not aware”
2023: Campaign posters of ailing Ex-Lagos governor, Tinubu surface in London
Campaign posters for the ailing All Progressives Congress National Leader and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, to run for Nigeria’s president in 2023 have emerged in London, United Kingdom where he is currently receiving treatment.
In a viral video shared on Monday on Arise TV, images of the APC leader were on display at some London train stations.
Several groups had of recent campaigned for the frail APC leader and shown support for his presidential ambition, even though he had yet to officially declare his interest in succeeding Buhari in 2023.
The adverts were also said to be on display at the popular London’s Heathrow Airport. Tinubu’s photographs were splashed on the walls.
Media aide to Tinubu, Tunde Rahman, in his reaction said, “We don’t know who is behind it”.
According to him, it may be Nigerians in the diaspora.
Some of the messages in the advert blitz read: “Asiwaju for 2023′, “Call to Serve, Let’s Go”, “Asiwaju the right man for the job”, “Yes We can”, “Asiwaju Ready to serve”.
Meanwhile, Tinubu had been outside the country for some months over his ailing health.
Though the subject of his deteriorating health condition had been denied several times, political leaders in Nigeria have turned his London residence to a pilgrimage and kept thronging to see the party leader.
The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, was one of the recent visitors to Tinubu’s residence.
Speaking on the visit, Fayemi said Tinubu had surgery recently and he was in London to show solidarity.
The governor said, “He (Governor Rotimi Akeredolu) and I were in London together to see our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but it had absolutely nothing to do with 2023 presidential plans whatsoever. That’s not the reason why we went there.
“Asiwaju just had surgery, it is simply proper etiquette or behaviour both in the part of the country where I come from but also generally that when a friend and elder is undergoing health challenges, it would be improper on your part not to show solidarity and support.
“That is simply what took us there; we wanted to associate ourselves with him at a time of need and as an elder, as a mentor and as a big figure in our political party. Nothing wrong in paying him a courtesy visit to check on him to see how he was faring and we did that and we returned. It has nothing to do with 2023; let me make that absolutely clear.”
“Tinubu is in Paris, France for a medical checkup. His health is deteriorating. Old age and other stuff, but he still wants to be president. This could mean another medical tourism presidency for our country,” a top source had at that time revealed.
