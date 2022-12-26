PDP reopens Atiku’s campaign office sealed by Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign office in Rivers state has been reopened.

Recall that the office was shut down by Governor Nyesom Wike over lack of approval.

However, Senator Dino Melaye, Spokesperson of the campaign Committee, has said the sealed campaign office of the party’s flag-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in Port Harcourt, Rivers has been reopened.

Melaye disclosed this during a recent interview on Arise TV.

“Our own supporters and the leadership of the presidential campaign council went there, unsealed it, and moved in.

“They’ve been operating from there since Saturday,” Melaye said.

Recall that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Friday took his disagreement with his party, the PDP, to another level when he shut the campaign office of Atiku.