PDP postpones National Caucus, NEC meeting
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings.
PDP National Caucus and NEC meetings were earlier slated for Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Though reasons for the postponement were not given, sources said the party wants all issues between its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike resolved.
PDP National Secretary, Samuel N. Anyanwu in a statement, Monday said a new date will be announced in due course.
The statement read in part, “This is to inform all members of the PDP National Caucus and National Executive Committee that the meetings of the two bodies earlier scheduled for Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11, 2022, respectively, have been postponed.
“The postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be announced in due course.
“All inconveniences are deeply regretted.”
Not even my corpse will be found in PDP – El-Rufai Replies Bwala
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that not even his corpse will be found in the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
El-Rufai stated this while responding to a comment by Daniel Bwala, spokesperson to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Bwala, who was an aide of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, last month dumped the position and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of a fellow Muslim, former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as running mate.
El-Rufai had via his verified Twitter handle shared and laughed at one of Bwala’s TV appearances where he lambasted the PDP.
Consequently, Bwala on Monday via his verified Twitter handle stated: “Hmm @elrufai is one of the finest we have from the north, I will never join issues with him, especially because I am optimistic he will be with us before the 2023 elections.”
A few hours later, El-Rufai in his response wrote ” Thanks @BwalaDaniel but no, thanks. Never ever, not even my corpse will be found in the vicinities of your new-found political party. I still dey laugh!!! – @elrufai.”
VIDEO: Pirates mock Bola Tinubu over ‘Emi Lokan’
A group allegedly identified as Pirates Confraternity has been spotted in a viral video mocking the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Members of the group, dressed in white and red attire, played on Tinubu’s buzz word: “Emi Lokan,” with a song.
They said despite Tinubu’s failing health, he was still shouting Emi lokan, which means it is my turn.
They sang: “Emi lokan.
“Baba wey no well, him dey shout Emi lokan.
“Hand dey shake, leg dey shake, baba wey no well, him dey shout Emi lokan.”
“Emi lokan” became a popular word associated with the APC presidential candidate after his outburst on June 3, 2022 when he vented his frustration during a presidential campaign in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, saying it was through his efforts that President Muhammadu Buhari made it to Aso Rock after failing thrice.
He also pointed at the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who he described as “Eleyi{, being one of the products of his political hard work.
“Look at this one (Eleyi) seated behind me, Dapo, he wouldn’t have become governor without my support,” Tinubu had stated.
Tinubu made the statement while addressing the APC delegates in Ogun State.
His outburst evoked mixed feelings from Nigerians, with many loyalists of the party, including the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, saying the remarks were meant to slight the President and Ogun State governor.
Twenty-four hours after the drama, the Bola Tinubu Media Campaign Team dismissed insinuations that the presidential candidate disrespected the Ogun State governor.
The Director of the BAT Campaign Team, Bayo Onanuga, said that the comment was “mischievously interpreted.”
‘With what I have done, my re-election will be easy’- Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he is confident that citizens of the state will re-elect him during the 2023 election based on his experience of governance.
Sanwo-Olu stated this during the Sunday Politics programme aired on Channels Television on Sunday
In response to the question about the viability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, and his running mate, Funke Akindele, the governor noted that the politics of Lagos State is not a circus and requires competent hands in order to steer the ship of the state.
He said, “If you have an emergency at 3 am, who would you call, what are your chances? Will you call a man that has the experience that has gone through the trenches before, that lives with it, that understands what the issues are and that appreciates what challenge you have even at that 3am? Or will you leave your chance to a man who does not know where the dial is and does not know what the issue of governance is?
“This is Lagos, this is an informed audience. This is not a tea party. We are talking of real governance and the lives of over 20 million Nigerians bigger than the economy of Ghana or Kenya which is in itself a country. It is not a circus, it is a real thing and I don’t want to spite anyone because I have respect for all of the candidates that have emerged and the candidate of the particular party you are talking about.
“But how do you begin to start, what about his pedigree? You can’t run a business of 100 people but you want to run an economy. The governance of Lagos is not a trial and error, you need to hit the ground running. Lagosians have seen the experience and they will vote for a man that will roll up his sleeves to keep the city safe, the biggest and safest city, that provides opportunities for people, and that is Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”
Sanwo-Olu also explained that the state has psychologically recovered from the effects of the #EndSARS protests, but the infrastructural recovery would take a much longer time.
He added, “I can say that we have recovered psychologically, but we are still working out the infrastructural recovery because infrastructure is not something that you can finish in one day, so the infrastructural renewal is still an ongoing budgetary allocation. For example, regarding the major court in Lagos, the Igbosere High Court, we are planning a 15-storey edifice that will take about 60 courts at once. It will be an imposing structure we are bringing back and this will take time.
“However, in terms of the psychology of the people, I believe that the city and myself have learned and understood our lessons because it was collateral damage that ought to have had nothing to do with it. In the last two years, people are more discerning and they can indeed see the reality of a one-day perception and a two-year perception.
“We are not taking anybody or anything for granted and conversations are going and what they want is not about what has happened but what this government is doing to improve each and every one of us, and what opportunities the government is providing for young people.”
