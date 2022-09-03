NEWS
PDP peace talks collapse, Wike, Makinde, Ortom meet again in London
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, his Oyo and Benue State counterparts, Seyi Makinde and Samuel Ortom respectively are said to have met in London, on Friday to deliberate on their next move.
“Wike and his team are currently in London where they met this afternoon and I have it on good authority that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, will be joining them to conclude talks started weeks ago.”
Another party source said, “The die is cast, Wike and his team have been canvassing for a Southern President of Peoples Democratic Party extraction.
Makinde who has been on his annual vacation since the last meeting, was first joined by Wike, while Ortom who was on his way to the United States of America, made a stop over.
The top ranking member of the PDP leadership who confided in our reporter said, “unless a miracle happens, the reconciliation talks between Atiku and Wike have irretrievably collapsed.
“They were prepared to make concessions in the interest of the party but the arrogance of some leaders on the other side has forced them to have a rethink.
“They’re (Wike and co) not considering leaving the party, far from it. We all knew what happened in 2015 and 2019, our troubles came mostly from within. The outsiders simply stepped up and slide into the cracks.
“Ayu too has not helped matters. Instead of playing the role of a father to all, he chose to satisfy the longing of Atiku and a few of his expired political acolytes.
“If you can remember, Ayu did not contest an election, there wasn’t a contest . Initially there were three persons pencilled for the position when it was micro-zoned to Benue. They were: Sen. Gabriel Suswam, Sen. David Mark and Ayu.
“ It was the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who in consultation with Wike and others thought it wise to let it go to Ayu.
“ Ortom took it upon himself to talk to Suswam and Mark to get their buy in and they stepped down in difference to him. Wike provided the largest chunk of the logistics which Ayu was to use to reach out to other caucuses but today , he calls all of them children. We shall see,” the man said.
Seven die as flood overruns seven Niger councils
Seven persons have died in the last four days in the flood caused by heavy rainfall in Niger State.
Seven local government areas are experiencing the negative impact of the rainfall, which has lasted for four days unstopped.
The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mallam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga disclosed these to newsmen in Minna
According to him, six people died in Magama local government area while one person died in Rafi local government.
He said several others have been rendered homeless as a result of the flood.
NiMet had predicted four days of heavy rainfall in five States with Niger included.
“The State has started experiencing the negative impact of the flooding with houses, farmlands, bridges and some linked roads washed away in some LGAs located at up and downstream of the four Dams.
“These rendered many homeless and have affected the socio-economic activities of the communities. The local government areas include Lavun, Magama, Rafi, Kontagora, Gbako, Mashegu and Wushishi,” he said.
He called on the people living in riverine areas to relocate to safer grounds that have already been identified urging residents across the state to avoid dumping refuse in drainages and limit their activities around the river banks during this period to avoid being flooded.
Inga also cautioned against people standing under trees during rainfall and staying in substandard structures as the heavy rainfall is predicted to be accompanied by violent windstorms.
Singer, Ice Prince remanded in Ikoyi prison
A magistrate court sitting in the Ajah area of Lagos State has ordered the remand of popular musician, Panshak Zamani, famous as Ice Prince, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for alleged assault on a police officer.
Ice Prince was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State Police Command on Friday on three counts bordering on assault, obstruction and abduction of a policeman.
Ice Prince pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to him.
Magistrate Taiwo Oyaniyi granted him bail in the sum of N500,000. He was to also provide two sureties.
He was to remain in Ikoyi prison till the perfection of his bail conditions.
The PUNCH reported that the ‘Oleku’ crooner was arrested in the early hours of Friday according to the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.
He said the singer was stopped for driving without license plates but allegedly abducted the police officer in his car and assaulted the said officer.
Hundeyin in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday also alleged that the singer threatened to throw the officer in a river.
The tweet read, “At 3am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station.
“He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”
Osinbajo meets Kamala Harris (photos)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today September 2 met with his US counterpart, Kamala Harris, in the White House.
Osinbajo who is on a state visit to the US, shared photos from their meeting on his social media handle this night with the caption;
”The United States has been a long-standing partner of ours and has since our independence consistently supported Nigeria’s aspirations for economic and social development.
In addition to a shared commitment to democracy, and the rules based international order, both countries must continue to work together at the bilateral and multilateral levels to address common global challenges such as relate to promoting peace and security; and tackling pandemics, climate change, and economic adversity.
I am grateful to @vp Kamala Harris for receiving me today at the @whitehouse”
