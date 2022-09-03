PDP peace talks collapse, Wike, Makinde, Ortom meet again in London

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, his Oyo and Benue State counterparts, Seyi Makinde and Samuel Ortom respectively are said to have met in London, on Friday to deliberate on their next move.

“Wike and his team are currently in London where they met this afternoon and I have it on good authority that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, will be joining them to conclude talks started weeks ago.”

Another party source said, “The die is cast, Wike and his team have been canvassing for a Southern President of Peoples Democratic Party extraction.

Makinde who has been on his annual vacation since the last meeting, was first joined by Wike, while Ortom who was on his way to the United States of America, made a stop over.

The top ranking member of the PDP leadership who confided in our reporter said, “unless a miracle happens, the reconciliation talks between Atiku and Wike have irretrievably collapsed.

“They were prepared to make concessions in the interest of the party but the arrogance of some leaders on the other side has forced them to have a rethink.

“They’re (Wike and co) not considering leaving the party, far from it. We all knew what happened in 2015 and 2019, our troubles came mostly from within. The outsiders simply stepped up and slide into the cracks.

“Ayu too has not helped matters. Instead of playing the role of a father to all, he chose to satisfy the longing of Atiku and a few of his expired political acolytes.

“If you can remember, Ayu did not contest an election, there wasn’t a contest . Initially there were three persons pencilled for the position when it was micro-zoned to Benue. They were: Sen. Gabriel Suswam, Sen. David Mark and Ayu.

“ It was the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who in consultation with Wike and others thought it wise to let it go to Ayu.

“ Ortom took it upon himself to talk to Suswam and Mark to get their buy in and they stepped down in difference to him. Wike provided the largest chunk of the logistics which Ayu was to use to reach out to other caucuses but today , he calls all of them children. We shall see,” the man said.