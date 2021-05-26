PDP NWC visits, condoles Attahiru’s widow, family members of deceased officers

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the widow and family of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in the tragic military air crash last week Friday.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement which was signed by Kola Ologbondiyan National Publicity Secretary of the party, said “The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus led other members of NWC to visit Gen. Attahiru’s family in their home in Abuja on Wednesday.

The party described the late COAS as a brave and patriotic soldier, adding that the PDP is still grief-stricken over the national tragedy.

“We are here to commiserate with you over the departure of your husband. We received with sadness, the news of the death of your brave and patriotic husband.

“Nigerians are in great pain because his appointment was a relief to our nation as we believed that he had come to make a difference.

“With Gen. Attahiru’s life and record of performance in serving our fatherland, it was clear that he had come with the commitment and zeal to confront and vanquish the security challenges facing our nation. ” The statement said

The statement further described ” his life as an eloquent testimony of his excellent service to our nation.

“On behalf of the leadership of PDP, we are here to condole with you.

“We assure you of our prayers at this moment of grief and we believe that God will grant you and your family the fortitude to carry this pain”, he said.

The PDP leadership also offered prayers for the families of the other officers who died in the crash.

The party also prayed for the safety of men and women risking their lives, in battle, to secure Nigeria.