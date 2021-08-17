PDP NWC reschedules meeting in honour of late Deputy Senate President, Mantu

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday shelved its meeting in honour of the late Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu.

Mantu died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Abuja at midnight after a few days of admission.

Before his death, Mantu was a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT)

The party in a statement described Mantu’s death as a huge tragedy which has befallen not only the PDP but our entire nation, Nigeria, at large.

The party recalls the incalculable contributions by Senator Mantu, who brought his love for the nation as well as his skills to bear in the Senate where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Information as well as the Deputy Senate President.

“Senator Mantu was a pillar in the PDP and our party will never forget his sacrifices to ensure the success and growth of the PDP at all levels, the party said in the statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan

The party noted that because of the loss of Mantu, the meeting of its NWC earlier slated for today, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The funeral prayer for the late Deputy Senate President would hold later on Tuesday at Apo legislative mosque in Abuja.