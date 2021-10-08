PDP NEC approves zoning of Chairmanship to North

The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the zoning of the position of the national chairman to the north.

The zoning committee of the opposition party under the chairmanship of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had made the recommendation public last week.

However, he had said no decision had been taken on where the presidency will be zoned to.

This had generated heated controversy within the party as some stakeholders kicked against zoning of chairmanship.

Top shots of the party, including governors, presidential aspirants and others were in last-minute lobbying for the council’s decision on zoning to favour them.

A sharp crack was created after the zoning of the chairmanship to the North. It was gathered that PDP governors from the South led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State pushed for the zoning of the chairmanship to North.

The move is aimed at paving the way for the emergence of a southern candidate as the party’s presidential candidate.

The southern governors are demanding that the next president of the country must come from their region.

Briefing journalists at the end of Thursday’s NEC meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, NEC had ratified the zoning of chairmanship to the north.

He added that all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the South will go to the North and vice versa.

Ologbondiyan added that NEC also agreed that the October 30 convention date was intact.