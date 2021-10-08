breaking
PDP NEC approves zoning of Chairmanship to North
The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the zoning of the position of the national chairman to the north.
The zoning committee of the opposition party under the chairmanship of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had made the recommendation public last week.
However, he had said no decision had been taken on where the presidency will be zoned to.
This had generated heated controversy within the party as some stakeholders kicked against zoning of chairmanship.
Top shots of the party, including governors, presidential aspirants and others were in last-minute lobbying for the council’s decision on zoning to favour them.
A sharp crack was created after the zoning of the chairmanship to the North. It was gathered that PDP governors from the South led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State pushed for the zoning of the chairmanship to North.
The move is aimed at paving the way for the emergence of a southern candidate as the party’s presidential candidate.
The southern governors are demanding that the next president of the country must come from their region.
Briefing journalists at the end of Thursday’s NEC meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, NEC had ratified the zoning of chairmanship to the north.
He added that all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the South will go to the North and vice versa.
Ologbondiyan added that NEC also agreed that the October 30 convention date was intact.
breaking
Female teacher owed salaries by Kogi government commits suicide over failure to feed her children
A woman identified as Yusuf Bosede Khadija has reportedly committed suicide at Okuhapa in Obangede, in the Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State over her inability to cater for her children.
Khadija, who was a secondary school teacher, reportedly took her life after getting depressed about her financial situation and lack of money caused by the failure of the state government to pay her salaries.
She allegedly committed suicide by jumping inside a well.
A Facebook user identified as Citizen Nagaziman disclosed this on his page on October 5, 2021.
The date coincided with this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebrated globally to honour teachers.
The post read, “Your Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in this well is one of your ‘Dearest Teachers’ you are celebrating today. She committed suicide (a) few days ago, due to hunger and depression from lack of funds to feed and take care of her children.
“She is Mrs Yusuf Bosede Khadija, from Okuhapa Obangede Okehi local govt area of Kogi State.
“So many teachers and local government workers that don’t have children to take care of them are dying on a daily basis, most of the news reports don’t make it to the media because some people are so good at hiding the truth from the public.
“Sir, I don’t have any personal issue with your person, I only wish that workers’ welfare should be paramount instead of wasting resources on things that don’t matter.
“So many people come to you with lies just to get favour, double-check information, and do the right thing sir. The money they are making you to waste on presidential ambition is enough to take care of teachers and local government workers.
“Sir, we don’t rule forever and we don’t live forever. May Almighty Allah give you the wisdom to do the right thing.
GYB, you are not doing well.”
breaking
Buhari opposed to emergency rule in Anambra – Obiano
Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has disclosed that the threat to the declaration of a state of emergency in the State was not President Muhammadu Buhari’s idea.
Obiano disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Obiano visits Buhari after ‘state of emergency’ threat
He said he reported the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to the President on the matter.
The Governor also described the threat as unfortunate, wondering why he had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern States during massive killings occasioned by banditry.
“That’s a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General. Malami. Very unfortunate. I also reported that to the President and this is not in the books of the President because he knows that Anambra has been the safest state in Nigeria for seven years plus,” he said.
He said he would call the Attorney General to express his mind to him over the suggestion, insisting apart from the recent security crisis, Amambra had been the most peaceful State in the south east.
breaking
JUST IN: Court sentences Abdulrasheed Maina’s son to 24 years imprisonment
A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced Faisal, son of the Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, to 24 years imprisonment.
Justice Okon Abang, in his judgment, held that Faisal, who was sentenced in absentia, was guilty of all the three-count charge.
Justice OKon, who handed down a five-year-jail term for count one bordering on money laundering offence, sentenced Faisal to 14 years imprisonment on count two.
The judge, thereafter, sentenced the son of the ex-pension reformed boss to five years prison term on count three which bordered on asset declaration offence.
Okon, however, ruled that the prison terms would run concurrently.
Trending
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Where Nigeria’s President Comes From In 2023 Not Important ― Atiku Abubakar
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP To Buhari : Perish the thought of emergency rule in Anambra
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Ailing ex-Lagos governor, Tinubu plans ‘brief return’ to Nigeria on Sunday
-
breaking19 hours ago
Female teacher owed salaries by Kogi government commits suicide over failure to feed her children
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Parents can acquire SIM cards on behalf of children below 18 – NCC
-
NEWS21 hours ago
LIVE UPDATES: Buhari presents 2022 budget to National Assembly
-
breaking20 hours ago
Buhari opposed to emergency rule in Anambra – Obiano
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
2Face threatens to sue Brymo over allegations leveled against him, demands N1bn compensation