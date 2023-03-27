PDP National Chairman, Ayu Suspended For Anti-Party Activities, Non-payment Of Dues

2 total views

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu has been suspended from the party.

Ayu was suspended by Igyorov Ward Executive Committee of the PDP in the Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday.

The suspension of Ayu comes barely four days after the National Working Committee of the party dragged the state governor, Samuel Ortom, to the disciplinary committee of the party to investigate him (Ortom) on alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking to journalists in Makurdi on behalf of Kashi Philip, the ward chairman, Vangeryina Dooyum, the ward secretary explained that Ayu was suspended by the executive for anti-party activities.

Dooyum who read from a speech signed by 12 out of the 17 member-ward executive, stated that the decision to suspend the national chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just-concluded general elections.

The ward secretary who read the speech in the presence of the ward chairman and other members said, “We observed with utmost dismay that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023,” Dooyum stated.